HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team continued preseason camp with an afternoon practice Sunday at Strawberry Stadium.
Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with how his team capped the first week of practice.
“We came out focused and with great energy today,” Scelfo said. “We were very pleased how our guys responded and we’re happy with where we are as far as understanding assignments. We’re playing with a lot of effort, so today was good for our team.”
While Southeastern has no shortage of experienced veterans returning, the Lions have added plenty of new faces eager to make an impact.
“We have competition at every position,” Scelfo said. “If guys want a chance to get on the field, they are going to have to compete every day at practice. We have some talented players returning and talented players coming in, so we feel good about where we are, depth-wise. We’re going to see the competition for playing time make everyone raise their game.”
SLU returns to the practice field for a split-squad practice on Monday at 9 a.m. The Lions will open the season at Tulane on Sept. 3. Southeastern’s five-game home schedule is set to begin on Sept. 26, when SLU hosts Southland Conference rival McNeese at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
