HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will play its third straight road contest to open the season Saturday, when it travels to Eastern Washington for a 3 p.m. (Central) contest at Roos Field.
The game between the No. 19/22 Lions (0-2) and host Eagles (0-2) will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
Southeastern and EWU will be meeting for the first time in school history, opening a home-and-home series between the two FCS schools that proded two of the most recent Payton Award winners in former quarterbacks Cole Kelley (SLU, 2020 – Spring 2021) and Eric Barriere (EWU, 2021). The Eagles will make the return trip to Hammond in 2024.
Eastern Washington is the first FCS opponent for Southeastern this season. The Lions have opened up the season with road losses at Mississippi State and South Alabama.
Southeastern scored first versus South Alabama last Saturday and went into the half tied, 7-7. The Jaguars outscored the visiting Lions, 28-10, in the second half on the way to a 35-17.
Zachary Clement (23-for-33, 307 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) and Eli Sawyer (18-for-31, 168 yards) have split time at quarterback for a Lion offense that is averaging 310.0 yards per game through the first two games.
Harlan Dixon leads SLU on the ground with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown. Darius Lewis (10 catches, 106 yards) and Dixon (9-104) are the top receivers, while tight ends Jacob Logan and Ivan Drobocky each have touchdown receptions.
Opponents are averaging 517.0 yards and 41.5 points per contest against the Lions. Ian Goodly (26 tackles), Herman Christophe IV (15 tackles) and Anthony Britton Jr. (14 tackles) are the leading tacklers for SLU, while Tyrone Legette has the team’s lone interception.
Austin Dunlap is averaging 42.7 yards per punt to highlight the SLU special teams. Riley Callaghan has connected on his lone field goal attempt and all three extra-point tries.
EWU opened the season with a 35-10 loss versus No. 2 North Dakota State, before dropping a 34-31 double-overtime loss at FBS foe Fresno State.
The Eagles are averaging 352.5 yards and 20.5 points per game heading into Saturday’s contest. Kekoa Visperas leads EWU with 465 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 46-for-80 passing.
Efton Chism III is the top target in the passing game with 17 catches for 150 yards, while Justice Jackson leads EWU with 79 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Opponents are averaging 34.5 points and 433.5 yards per contest versus the Eagles. Ben Allen leads EWU with 15 tackles, while Conner O’Farrell has the team’s lone interception.
Eastern Washington punter Nick Kokich carries a 43.5-yard average, while teammate Soren McKee is 2-for-3 on field goal tries.
Following Saturday’s contest, Southeastern will return to Hammond to open its home and Southland Conference schedule, hosting HCU Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. The game between the Lions and the visiting Huskies will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard live in the Hammond area on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
For the home opener, Southeastern will hold a Green Out, as all fans are encouraged to wear green. 2023 also marks the 20th anniversary of the return of football to Southeastern. All members of the 2003 team are invited to be recognized at the 2023 home opener Sept. 23. For more information on the 2003 team recognition, contact Assistant to the AD for Development Allie Crain at allie.crain@southeastern.edu.
Season and single-game tickets for the 2023 home football season, which includes visits from HCU, Tarleton State (Sept. 30), Lamar (Oct. 14), McNeese (Nov. 4) and Nicholls (Nov. 18) are available online at https://vivenu.com/event/2023-football-2klkar.
