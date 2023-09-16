Southeastern Football Harlan Dixon

Southeastern running back Harlan Dixon runs around the end as Southern Alabama linebacker Ke’Shun Brown closes in Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

 Randy Bergeron | SLU Sports Information

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will play its third straight road contest to open the season Saturday, when it travels to Eastern Washington for a 3 p.m. (Central) contest at Roos Field.

The game between the No. 19/22 Lions (0-2) and host Eagles (0-2) will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).

