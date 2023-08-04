HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team continued its opening week of fall practice with a pair of split-squad workouts Thursday.
Both sessions during the second day of split-squad practices were much more to SLU head coach Frank Scelfo’s liking.
“We had a good performance from our second group yesterday, but the defense dominated the first session,” Scelfo said. “Today, we were precise on both sides of the ball during both sessions. We played with a lot of positive energy and saw good competition throughout the day.”
After practicing the first two days without pads, Southeastern will be in shells for the first time for day three.
“We’re seeing a lot of positive things that we can build on, but there’s some things we’ll continue to correct,” Scelfo said. “We don’t put any pads on during the first two days, so (Friday) will be a good day to evaluate.”
The Lions returned to the practice field for the third of four split-squad practices Friday at 9 a.m. with the second group taking the field at 10:30 a.m.
Southeastern opens the season with three straight nonconference road contests, beginning with a Sept. 2 trip to Mississippi State. The game versus the Bulldogs kicks off at 3 p.m. in Starkville, Miss., and will be televised on SEC Network and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 4 – 9 a.m./10:30 a.m. (Split-squad)
Aug. 5 – 9 a.m./10:30 a.m. (Split-squad)
Aug. 7 – 9 a.m. (First full team practice)
Aug. 16 – 3:45 p.m. (First day of classes)
Aug. 26 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Party – 10 a.m.)
