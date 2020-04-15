HAMMOND – Former Southeastern Louisiana defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF announced on Wednesday.
Adeyemi-Berglund, a native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, was one of 1,451 student-athletes across the nation to be named to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society’s 14th class.
Wednesday’s recognition was the latest in a long line of academic accolades for the Lion standout. Back in January, the exercise science major with a 3.81 cumulative grade point average was named to the Southland Conference All-Academic team for the second straight season.
Adeyemi-Berglund was earlier named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America team – making him the first SLU football player to earn that distinction. He also was named first team Academic All-District 6, first team All-Louisiana and second team All-Southland Conference. In addition to his work in the classroom, Adeyemi-Berglund finished with 16.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Lions.
Adeyemi-Berglund is hopeful of continuing his gridiron efforts in the professional ranks and is a top defensive prospect in the CFL Draft.
Adeyemi-Berglund was one of 10 Southland Conference honorees. He was joined by Sam Houston State’s Hunter Brown, Tyler Edwards of SHSU, Central Arkansas’ D’Erek Fernandez, Trai Mosley of UCA, Houston Baptist’s Sterling Sevell, Nicholls’ Donrell Taylor, Andre Walker of HBU, Stephen F. Austin’s Cody Williams and Northwestern State’s Chris Zirkle.
