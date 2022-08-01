HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University defensive backs Ferlando Jordan and Zy Alexander were both named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams released Monday.
Jordan, a senior from Atlanta, was named to the first team, while his fellow Lion cornerback Alexander, a sophomore from Loreauville, was named to the second team.
Jordan, who earned All-American honors in 2019 and 2020, will look to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2021 campaign. One of 12 multi-time All-American selections in program history, Jordan is the Southland Conference career leader with five interceptions returned for a touchdown and heads into his final season in the green and gold ranked fourth in school history with 11 interceptions.
Alexander had a breakout season in 2021, earning All-America honors from Stats Perform, the Associated Press and Phil Steele. In his first year as a full-time starter, Alexander finished eighth in the FCS with six interceptions. Southeastern features three cornerbacks with All-America accolades, as senior Brandon Barbee was a second team selection in 2020 at Morehead State.
The Lion secondary duo represented two of the five Southland Conference selections on the Stats Perform FCS All-America squad. Jordan was joined on the first team by UIW senior wide receiver Taylor Grimes. Alexander and UIW graduate linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi were both second team choices, while Nicholls sophomore offensive lineman Evan Roussel earned third-team accolades.
The Lions will report to campus Tuesday. Southeastern will hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The first four days of fall camp will be split-squad workouts with one group practicing at 9 a.m. and the other half working out at 10:30 a.m.
Southeastern will practice Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. until the first day of fall classes, set for Aug. 17. Starting with the beginning of the fall semester, SLU will practice Monday through Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. until the week of the Sept. 3 season opener at UL Lafayette.
Southeastern opens the 2022 season at the Ragin’ Cajuns in a 6 p.m. contest. The home opener is set for Sept. 17 versus Central Connecticut State.
2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Xavier Shepherd, 6-0, 205, junior, Kennesaw State
RB – Isaiah Davis, 6-1, 220, junior, South Dakota State
RB – Isaiah Ifanse, 5-10, 202, senior, Montana State
FB – Hunter Luepke, 6-1, 236, senior, North Dakota State
WR – Xavier Gipson, 5-9, 170, senior, Stephen F. Austin
WR – Taylor Grimes, 5-11, 190, senior, UIW
TE – Tucker Kraft, 6-5, 255, junior, South Dakota State
OL – Michael Corbi, 6-6, 335, senior, Villanova
OL – McClendon Curtis, 6-6, 328, senior, Chattanooga
OL – Matthan Hatchie, 6-2, 310, senior, UT Martin
OL – Cody Mauch, 6-6, 303, senior, North Dakota State
OL – Mason McCormick, 6-4, 310, senior, South Dakota State
DEFENSE
DL – Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, junior, William & Mary
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, 6-3, 296, senior, Chattanooga
DL – Josiah Silver, 6-2, 234, sophomore, New Hampshire
DL – Spencer Waege, 6-5, 278, senior, North Dakota State
LB – Jacob Dobbs, 6-0, 232, senior, Holy Cross
LB – Ryan Greenhagen 6-1, 245, grad, Fordham
LB – Isaiah Land 6-4, 215, senior, Florida A&M
LB – Patrick O’Connell, 6-2, 225, redshirt senior, Montana
LB – Stone Snyder, 6-3, 240, senior, VMI
DB – Ferlando Jordan, 6-0, 180, senior, Southeastern
DB – Anthony Adams, 6-0, 185, senior, Portland State
DB – Justin Ford, 6-2, 190, redshirt senior, Montana
DB – Kedrick Whitehead, 5-11, 195, senior, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Matthew Cook, 5-11, 180, junior, Northern Iowa
P – Grant Burkett, 6-1, 191, sophomore, Missouri State
LS – Robert Soderholm, 6-1, 230, senior, VMI
KR – Malik Flowers, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Montana
PR – Jah’Marae Sheread, 5-7, 175, redshirt senior, Florida A&M
AP – Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., 5-9, 189, senior, UC Davis
AP – Jacob Saylors, 5-11, 195, senior, ETSU
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Jason Shelley, 5-11, 197, senior, Missouri State
RB – Juwon Farri, 5-10, 195, redshirt senior, Monmouth
RB – Malik Grant, junior, 5-9, 200, senior, Sacred Heart
RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, 5-9, 195, senior, Youngstown State
WR – Avante Cox, 5-10, 170, senior, Southern Illinois
WR – Jakob Herres, 6-4, 225, grad, Richmond
TE – Kemari Averett, 6-6, 260, senior, Bethune-Cookman
TE – Ryan Miller, 6-2, 221, redshirt senior, Furman
OL – Noah Atagi, 6-4, 325, junior, Weber State
OL – Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 295, senior, South Dakota State
OL – Alex Jensen, 6-7, 280, senior, South Dakota
OL – Kyle Nunez, 6-2, 340, grad, Stony Brook
OL – Anderson Tomlin, 6-5, 296, redshirt senior, Furman
DEFENSE
DL – Brevin Allen, 6-4, 265, senior, Campbell
DL – Malik Hamm, 6-3, 260, senior, Lafayette
DL – Jeblonski Green, 6-3, 265, redshirt junior, South Carolina State
DL – Jordan Lewis, 6-3, 195, junior, Southern
DL – Clay Patterson, 6-3, 267, junior, Yale
DL – B.J. Thompson, 6-6, 210, senior, Stephen F. Austin
LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, 6-0, 240, grad, UIW
LB – Adam Bock, 6-1, 215, sophomore, South Dakota State
LB – Spencer Cuvelier, 6-3, 245, redshirt senior, Northern Iowa
LB – David Hoage, 6-3, 250, junior, Northern Colorado
LB – Titus Leo, 6-4, 245, grad, Wagner
LB – Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt junior, Richmond
DB – Zy Alexander, 6-3, 185, sophomore, Southeastern
DB – Montrae Braswell, 6-0, 190, junior, Missouri State
DB – Robby Hauck, 5-10, 185, redshirt senior, Montana
DB – Michael Tutsie, 5-11, 193, senior, North Dakota State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Kyle Sentkowski, 6-0, 209, senior, Sacramento State
P – Max Quick, 5-10, 185, junior, Stephen F. Austin
LS – Dalton Godfrey, 6-2, 230, senior, South Dakota
KR – Isaiah Bolden, 6-2, 205, senior, Jackson State
PR – Devon Harper, 5-9, 165, junior, Mercer
AP – Jake Chisholm, 5-9, 191, senior, Dayton
AP – Javon Williams Jr., 6-2, 245, junior, Southern Illinois
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Trae Self, 6-4, 190, senior Stephen F. Austin
RB – Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, junior, Chattanooga
RB – Geno Hess, 5-8, 209, senior, Southeast Missouri
RB – Ty Son Lawton, 5-10, 215, senior, Stony Brook
WR – Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, 6-1, 190, senior, Alabama A&M
WR – Jaxon Janke, 6-3, 210, senior, South Dakota State
WR – Xavier Smith, 5-10, 170, grad, Florida A&M
TE – Marshel Martin, 6-2, 209, junior, Sacramento State
OL – Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt junior, Rhode Island
OL – Mark Evans II, 6-4, 295, senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL – Levi Nesler, 6-1, 318, redshirt senior, Murray State
OL – Jake Parks, 6-3, 285, senior, UC Davis
OL – Evan Roussel, 6-2, 290, sophomore, Nicholls
DEFENSE
DL – Ty French, 6-3, 230, junior, Gardner-Webb
DL – Jonathan Hammond, 6-2, 227, junior, Davidson
DL – Logan Jessup, 6-3, 255, junior, Central Arkansas
DL – VJ Malo, 6-1, 270, senior, Portland State
DL – Kevin Peprah, 6-2, 235, senior, Sacred Heart
DL – Markel Perry, 6-2, 220, redshirt senior, Sam Houston
LB – Ty Boeck, 6-1, 218, senior, Chattanooga
LB – John Ford II, 6-3, 230, grad, UT Martin
LB – Matthew Jackson, 6-2, 205, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky
LB – James Kaczor, 6-0, 212, senior, North Dakota State
LB – Trevor Williams, 5-9, 205, senior, Sam Houston
DB – Cole Coleman, 5-10, 193, senior, Elon
DB – Eddie Heckard, 5-10, 190, junior, Weber State
DB – Travis Hunter, 6-1, 165, freshman, Jackson State
DB – Deven Sims, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, UT Martin
DB – Lance Wise, 5-8, 185, junior, Mercer
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Chris Campos, 5-10, 220, redshirt sophomore, Stephen F. Austin
P – Ryan Kost, 6-2, 200, grad, Monmouth
LS – Brian McNamara, 5-9, 190, senior, Sacred Heart
KR – Calvin Jones, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Western Carolina
PR – Jayden Price, 6-0, 197, senior, North Dakota State
AP – Narii Gaither, 5-10, 181, senior, Gardner-Webb
AP – Darius Hale, 5-11, 225, sophomore, Central Arkansas
AP – Tommy Mellott, 6-0, 195, sophomore, Montana State
TICKETS
For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2022-23 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.