HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University defensive backs Ferlando Jordan and Zy Alexander were both named to the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams released Monday.

Jordan, a senior from Atlanta, was named to the first team, while his fellow Lion cornerback Alexander, a sophomore from Loreauville, was named to the second team.

