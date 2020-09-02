HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana junior defensive back Ferlando Jordan added to his preseason accolades on Wednesday, when he was named to the 2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.
Jordan, a native of Atlanta, was a first team selection. One of the leaders of the Lion defense, Jordan has previously earned preseason All-America honors from HERO Sports and was also a first team preseason All-Southland Conference selection.
Jordan is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him earn third team All-America honors from HERO Sports, Stats Perform and the Associated Press.
A first team All-Southland Conference and second team All-Louisiana selection as a sophomore, Jordan tied a conference and program single-season school record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns.
His 97-yard return for a score at Houston Baptist was one of the longest in school history, while he had 65-yard pick sixes in wins over Stephen F. Austin and No. 6 Jacksonville State. Jordan was also named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions in a 34-0 win at then-No. 6 Central Arkansas.
The Southland Conference was well-represented with nine selections. Jordan was joined on the first team by Nicholls senior offensive lineman P.J. Burkhalter, Sam Houston State senior defensive lineman Trace Mascorro and SHSU senior punter Matt McRobert.
Central Arkansas placed a pair on the second team in junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham and senior defensive back Robert Rochell. The Nicholls duo of junior running back Julien Gums and senior wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon were both third-team picks, along with senior offensive lineman Colby Thomas of Sam Houston State.
The four Southland schools represented on the preseason All-America squad also were ranked in last week’s Stats Performer Top 25. No. 21 SLU was joined in the poll by UCA (No. 11), Nicholls (No. 14) and Sam Houston State (No. 22).
All 13 FCS conferences have postponed league play to the spring. Southeastern will participate in a conference-only schedule.
2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
First Team
Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class
QB – Trey Lance – North Dakota State – So.
RB – Josh Davis – Weber State – Jr.
RB – Jah-Maine Martin – North Carolina A&T – Sr.
RB – Alex Ramsey – The Citadel – Sr.
WR – Samori Toure – Montana – Sr.
WR – DeAngelo Wilson – Austin Peay – Sr.
TE – Colton Dowell – UT Martin – Jr.
OL – P.J. Burkhalter – Nicholls – Sr.
OL – Liam Fornadel – James Madison – Sr.
OL – Drew Himmelman – Illinois State – Sr.
OL – Dillon Radunz – North Dakota State – Sr.
OL – Ty Whitworth – Weber State – Sr.
Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class
DL – Trace Mascorro – Sam Houston State – Sr.
DL – Mike Greene – Jame Madison – Sr.
DL – Malik Hamm – Lafayette – Jr.
DL – Elerson G. Smith – Northern Iowa – Sr.
LB – Bryson Armstrong – Kennesaw State – Sr.
LB – Willie Eubanks III – The Citadel – Jr.
LB – Jace Lewis – Montana – Sr.
LB – Forrest Rhyne – Villanova – Sr.
DB – Ferlando Jordan – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr.
DB – Anthony Adams – Portland State – Jr.
DB – Brandon Easterling – Dayton – Sr.
DB – Kordell Jackson – Austin Peay – Sr.
Special Teams
Pos. – Name – School – Class
PK – Luis Aguilar – Northern Arizona – Sr.
P – Matt McRobert – Sam Houston State – Sr.
LS – Matthew O’Donoghue – Montana – Sr.
KR – Bronson Yoder – William & Mary – So.
PR – Montrell Washington – Samford – Sr.
AP – Quay Holmes – East Tennessee State – Jr.
AP – Javon Williams Jr. – Southern Illinois – So.
Second Team
Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class
QB – Daniel Smith – Villanova – Sr.
RB – Julius Chestnut – Sacred Heart – Jr.
RB – Ulonzo Gilliam – UC Davis – Jr.
RB – Pierre Strong Jr. – South Dakota State – Jr.
WR – Lujuan Winningham – Central Arkansas – Jr.
WR – Xavier Smith – Florida A&M – Jr.
WR – Isaiah Weston – Northern Iowa – Jr.
TE – Trae Barry – Jacksonville State – Sr.
TE – Chris James – Chattanooga – Sr.
OL – Spencer Brown – Northern Iowa – Sr.
OL – Liam Dobson – Maine – Sr.
OL – A.J. Farris – Monmouth – Sr.
OL – Kyle Nunez – Stony Brook – Jr.
OL – Cordell Volson – North Dakota State – Sr.
Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class
DL – Jared Brinkman – Northern Iowa – Sr.
DL – Jermaine McDaniel – North Carolina A&T – Jr.
DL – Nick Sailey – Charleston Southern – Sr.
DL – Jared Schiess – Weber State – Sr.
LB – Christian Elliss – Idaho – Sr.
LB – Ryan Greenhagen – Fordham – Jr.
LB – Jackson Hankey – North Dakota State – Jr.
LB – Jeremiah Tyler – Princeton – Sr.
LB – Tre Walker – Idaho – Jr.
DB – Robert Rochell – Central Arkansas – Sr.
DB – Omar Brown – Northern Iowa – So.
DB – Robby Hauck – Montana – Jr.
DB – Bryan Mills – North Carolina Central – Sr.
Special Teams
Pos. – Name – School – Class
PK – Trey Tuttle – Weber State – Sr.
P – D.J. Arnson – Northern Arizona – Sr.
P – Chris Faddoul – Florida A&M – Sr.
LS – Ethan Ray – Charleston Southern – Sr.
KR – Malik Flowers – Montana – Sr.
PR – Mike Roussos – Columbia – Jr.
AP – Elijah Dotson – Sacramento State – Sr.
AP – E.J. Perry – Brown – Sr.
Third Team
Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class
QB – Eric Barriere – Eastern Washington – Sr.
RB – Julien Gums – Nicholls – Jr.
RB – Karl Mofor – Albany – Sr.
RB – Devin Wynn – Furman – Sr.
WR – Dai’Jean Dixon – Nicholls – Sr.
WR – Izaiah Gathings – Gardner-Webb – Jr.
WR – Brandon Porter – Northern Arizona – Jr.
TE – Marshel Martin – Sacramento State – So.
TE – Todd Summers – Duquesne – Sr.
OL – Colby Thomas – Sam Houston State – Sr.
OL – J’Von Brown – Central Connecticut State – Sr.
OL – Brian Foley – Holy Cross – Sr.
OL – Lewis Kidd – Montana State – Sr.
OL – Blake Mitchell – Austin Peay – Sr.
Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class
DL – Adrian Hope – Furman – Jr.
DL – Josephus Smith – Austin Peay – Sr.
DL – Kobie Turner – Richmond – Jr.
DL – Amandre Williams – Montana State – Sr.
DL – Anton Williams – Charleston Southern – Sr.
LB – Colby Campbell – Presbyterian – Sr.
LB – Tyler Dressler – Richmond – Sr.
LB – Bryce Flater – Northern Iowa – Jr.
LB – Keonte Hampton – Jackson State – Jr.
LB – Anthony Koclanakis – Murray State – Jr.
DB – Qwynnterio Cole – Alcorn State – Sr.
DB – Evan Horn – New Hampshire – Sr.
DB – Michael Tutsie – North Dakota State – Jr.
DB – Christian Uphoff – Southern Illinois – Sr.
Special Teams
Pos. – Name – School – Class
PK – Ethan Ratke – James Madison – Sr.
P – Brady Schutt – South Dakota – Sr.
LS – Bradley Sorenson – South Dakota State – Sr.
KR – Lonnie Moore IV – Monmouth – Sr.
PR – Rashid Shaheed – Weber State – Sr.
AP – Jake Chisholm – Dayton – Jr.
AP – Brandon Rainey – The Citadel – Sr.
