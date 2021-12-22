Southeastern UIW Cole Kelley

Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley throws a pass against Incarnate Word Saturday at Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. Kelley threw for 647 yards in the game.

 Randy Bergeron | SLU Sports Info

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University quarterback Cole Kelley continues to add to his list of postseason accolades with two more All-American selections on Wednesday.

Kelley was named to the first team on both the American Football Coaches Association and Athlon Sports All-America teams. The SLU senior was previously named first team by Stats Perform and the Associated Press and third team by HERO Sports.

The reigning Walter Payton Award winner and one of the top three vote-getters invited to the Jan. 7 presentation of the award this season, Kelley posted one of the finest statistical seasons in the history of the FCS this fall. The Lafayette native threw for 5,124 yards and 44 touchdowns on 406-for-552 passing (73.6 completion percentage), while also rushing for a team-high 491 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Kelley leads FCS in passing yards, total offense, completion percentage and points responsible for, as his 60 total touchdowns (44 passing, 16 rushing) were one off the single-season FCS record set by Willie Totten in 1984. The Southland Conference Player of the Year’s single-season totals for passing yards (2nd), total offense (5,615 yards, 3rd) and passing touchdowns (10th) were all among the best performances in the history of FCS football.

Kelley’s 72.1 career completion percentage (685-for-950) during his time at Southeastern is a new FCS standard (minimum 750 pass attempts). In 33 games donning the green and gold, Kelley set new program career records with 8,602 passing yards, 9,339 yards of total offense, 70 passing touchdowns, 33 rushing touchdowns and 105 touchdowns responsible for (70 passing, 33 rushing, two receiving).

2021 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team

First Team

Offense

Pos. – Name – Ht. – Wt. – Cl. – School – Coach – Hometown

QB – Cole Kelley – 6-7 – 260 – Sr. – Southeastern – Frank Scelfo – Lafayette, La.

RB – Quay Holmes – 6-1 – 220 – Jr. – ETSU – Randy Sanders – Power Springs, Ga.

RB – Pierre Strong Jr. – 5-11 – 205 – Sr. – South Dakota State – John Stiegelmeier – Little Rock, Ark.

WR – Xavier Gipson – 5-9 – 170 – So. – Stephen F. Austin – Colby Carthel – Dallas, Texas

WR – BJ Byrd – 6-0 – 190 – Sr. – Morehead State – Rob Tenyer – Lawrenceville, Ga.

TE – Kemari Averett – 6-6 – 260 – Sr. – Bethune-Cookman – Terry Sims – Atlanta, Ga.

OL – Lewis Kidd – 6-6 – 311 – Sr. – Montana State – Brent Vigen – Minneapolis, Minn.

OL – P.J. Burkhalter – 6-3 – 330 – Sr. – Nicholls – Tim Rebowe – Franklinton, La.

OL – Cole Strange – 6-6 – 301 – Sr. – Chattanooga – Rusty Wright – Knoxville, Tenn.

OL – Cordell Volson – 6-7 – 313 – Sr. – North Dakota State – Matt Entz – Balfour, N.D.

OL – Trevor Penning – 6-7 – 321 – Jr. – Northern Iowa – Mark Farley – Clear Lake, Iowa

Defense

Pos. – Name – Ht. – Wt. – Cl. – School – Coach – Hometown

DL – James Houston – 6-1 – 225 – Sr. – Jackson State – Deion Sanders – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DL – Isaiah Chambers – 6-5 – 251 – Gr. – McNeese – Frank Wilson – Houston, Texas

DL – Vaughn Taylor Jr. – 6-3 – 252 – Sr. – Morehead State – Rob Tenyer – Washington, D.C.

DL – Jared Brinkman – 6-2 – 290 – Sr. – Northern Iowa – Mark Farley – Iowa City, Iowa

LB – Isaiah Land – 6-4 – 215 – Jr. – Florida A&M – Willie Simmons – Buffalo, N.Y.

LB – Troy Anderson – 6-4 – 235 – Sr. – Montana State – Brent Vigen – Dillon, Mont.

LB – Forrest Rhyne – 6-1 – 235 – Gr. – Villanova – Mark Ferrante – Waynesboro, Pa.

DB – Devin Hafford – 6-1 – 210 – Sr. – Tarleton State – Todd Whitten – Atascocita, Texas

DB – Justin Ford – 6-2 – 190 – Jr. – Montana – Bobby Hauck – Concord, N.C.

DB – Koby Perry – 6-0 – 174 – Gr. – Austin Peay – Scotty Walden – Covington, Ga.

DB – Decobie Durant – 5-11 – 180 – Gr. – South Carolina State – Buddy Pough – Lamar, S.C.

Specialists

Pos. – Name – Ht. – Wt. – Cl. – School – Coach – Hometown

P – Brian Buschini – 6-0 – 206 – Fr. – Montana – Bobby Hauck – Helena, Mont.

PK – Ethan Radke – 5-10 – 186 – Sr. – James Madison – Curt Cignetti – Mechanicsville, Va.

AP – Montrell Washington – 5-10 – 170 – Sr. – Samford – Chris Hatcher – Canton, Ga.

LS – Matthew O’Donoghue – 6-1 – 260 – Sr. – Montana – Bobby Hauck – Santa Ana, Calif.

Second Team

Offense

Pos. – Name – Ht. – Wt. – Cl. – School – Coach – Hometown

QB – Eric Barriere – 6-1 – 210 – Sr. – Eastern Washington – Aaron Best – Inglewood, Calif.

RB – Ramon Jefferson – 5-10 – 215 – Jr. – Sam Houston – K.C. Keeler – Bronx, N.Y.

RB – Isaiah Ifanse – 5-10 – 202 – Jr. – Montana State – Brent Vigen – Bellevue, Wash.

WR – Dai’Jean Dixon – 6-4 – 200 – Sr. – Nicholls – Tim Rebowe – New Orleans, La.

WR – Tyler Hudson – 6-2 – 195 – So. – Central Arkansas – Nathan Brown – Spring, Texas

TE – Marshal Martin – 6-2 – 209 – So. – Sacramento State – Troy Taylor – Vallejo, Calif.

OL – Tristen Taylor – 6-6 – 320 – Sr. – Eastern Washington – Aaron Best – Stockton, Calif.

OL – Colby Thomas – 6-2 – 300 – Sr. – Sam Houston – K.C. Keeler – Manvel, Texas

OL – Braxton Jones – 6-7 – 310 – Jr. – Southern Utah – Demario Warren – Murray, Utah

OL – Hunter Nourzad – 6-4 – 298 – Sr. – Cornell – David Archer – Marietta, Ga.

OL – Matt Waletzko – 6-7 – 305 – Sr. – North Dakota – Bubba Schweigert – Cold Spring, Minn.

Defense

Pos. – Name – Ht. – Wt. – Cl. – School – Coach – Hometown

DL – Daniel Hardy – 6-3 – 240 – Sr. – Montana State – Brent Vigen – Beaverton, Ore.

DL – Bryce Carter – 6-1 – 252 – Sr. – James Madison – Curt Cignetti – Steelton, Pa.

DL – Brevin Allen – 6-4 – 265 – Sr. – Campbell – Mike Minter – Greensboro, N.C.

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell – 6-2 – 296 – Jr. – Chattanooga – Rusty Wright – Valdosta, Ga.

LB – Jacob Dobbs – 6-0 – 232 – Jr. – Holy Cross – Bob Chesney – Macomb, Mich.

LB – Patrick O’Connell – 6-2 – 225 – Jr. – Montana – Bobby Hauck – Kalispell, Mont.

LB – Stone Snyder – 6-3 – 240 – Jr. – VMI – Scott Wachenheim – Richmond, Va.

DB – Zyon McCollum – 6-4 – 200 – Sr. – Sam Houston – K.C. Keeler – Galveston, Texas

DB – Markquese Bell – 6-3 – 205 – Sr. – Florida A&M – Willie Simmons – Bridgeton, N.J.

DB – Greg Ross – 6-1 – 186 – Sr. – James Madison – Curt Cignetti – Temple Hills, Md.

DB – Davion Ross – 5-10 – 165 – Jr. – Eastern Kentucky – Walt Wells – Perry, Ga.

Specialists

Pos. – Name – Ht. – Wt. – Cl. – School – Coach – Hometown

P – Grant Burkett – 6-0 – 180 – Fr. – Missouri State – Bobby Petrino – Joplin, Mo.

PK – Matthew Cook – 5-11 – 180 – So. – Northern Iowa – Mark Farley – Cedar Falls, Iowa

AP – Rashid Shaheed – 6-0 – 180 – Sr. – Weber State – Jay Hill – San Diego, California

LS – Robert Soderholm – 6-1 – 230 – Sr. – VMI – Scott Wachenheim – Stafford, Va.

2021 Athlon Sports FCS All-America Team

Offense

QB – Cole Kelley, Southeastern

QB – Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

RB – Quay Holmes, ETSU

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

WR – Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

TE – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls

OL – Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

OL – Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OL – Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

OL – Nick Zakelj, Fordham

Defense

DL – Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa

DL – Isaiah Chambers, McNeese

DL – James Houston, Jackson State

DL – Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

LB – Troy Anderson, Montana State

LB – Patrick O’Connell, Montana

LB – Forrest Rhyne, Villanova

LB – Stone Snyder, VMI

DB – Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

DB – Christian Benford, Villanova

DB – Justin Ford, Montana

DB – Darius Joiner, Western Illinois

Special Teams

PK – Ethan Ratke, James Madison

P – Brian Buschini, Montana

LS – Kyle Davis, James Madison

KR – Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

PR – Warren Newman, Jackson State

AP – Montrell Washington, Samford

