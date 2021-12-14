HAMMOND – A trio of Southeastern Louisiana University football standouts received FCS All-America recognition on Tuesday.
Senior quarterback Cole Kelley was named a first-team selection by the Associated Press. Freshman defensive back Zy Alexander was a third-team choice on the AP team.
Earlier in the day, Kelley was named to the Hero Sports FCS All-American squad as a third-team pick. SLU punter Austin Dunlap earned a spot on the Hero Sports Sophomore All-American squad.
The All-American selections give Southeastern a 10-season streak of having at least one postseason All-American pick. Current Arizona Cardinal defensive back Robert Alford started the streak back in 2012.
Kelley is a repeat selection on both teams, as he is the 14th multi-time All-American in program history. The Lafayette native joins T.J. Campion, C.J. Alexander, Wilbur Derrick, Elbert Harris, Paul Alexander, Monty Crook, Alan Klein, Willie Shepherd, Xavier Roberson, Harlan Miller, Juwan Petit-Frere and Ferlando Jordan as multi-time All-American selections.
Alexander’s selection gives Southeastern a unique distinction heading into the 2022 season. In Alexander, Jordan and Brandon Barbee, a second team AFCA All-American in the spring at Morehead State, the Lions will feature three All-American cornerbacks on the roster.
The reigning Walter Payton Award winner and one of the top three vote-getters invited to the Jan. 7 presentation of the award this season, Kelley posted one of the finest statistical seasons in the history of the FCS this fall. He threw for 5,124 yards and 44 touchdowns on 406-for-552 passing (73.6 completion percentage), while also rushing for a team-high 491 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kelley leads FCS in passing yards, total offense, completion percentage and points responsible for, as his 60 total touchdowns (44 passing, 16 rushing) were one off the single-season FCS record set by Willie Totten in 1984. The Southland Conference Player of the Year’s single-season totals for passing yards (2nd), total offense (5,615 yards, 3rd) and passing touchdowns (10th) were all among the best performances in the history of FCS football.
Kelley’s 72.1 career completion percentage (685-for-950) during his time at Southeastern is a new FCS standard (minimum 750 pass attempts). In 33 games donning the green and gold, Kelley set new program career records with 8,602 passing yards, 9,339 yards of total offense, 70 passing touchdowns, 33 rushing touchdowns and 105 touchdowns responsible for (70 passing, 33 rushing, two receiving).
Alexander was a ball hawk in his second freshman season in Hammond. A first team All-Southland Conference selection, Alexander finished the season with a league-high six interceptions – good for eighth in the FCS. The Loreauville, Louisiana native also tallied 39 tackles (32 solo), seven pass breakups and a forced fumble in his second season with the Lions.
Dunlap was named to the Hero Sports Sophomore All-American Team. The Slidell native, an honorable mention All-Southland performer, averaged 43.3 yards per punt. Dunlap, who was twice named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week, would rank 15th nationally in punting average, but the high-powered Lion offense kept him from attempting the minimum 2.5 punts per game necessary to qualify for the national rankings.
Alexander and Dunlap will be among the Lion participants when spring practice opens on March 8. Southeastern will attempt to add more future All-Americans when the 2022 early signing period opens on Wednesday.
2021 Associated Press FCS All-America Team
First Team Offense
Quarterback – Cole Kelley, Southeastern
Running Backs – Quay Holmes, ETSU; Pierre Strong, South Dakota State
Offensive Lineman – Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa; P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls; Cordell Volson, North Dakota State; Lewis Kidd, Montana State; Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
Tight End – Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
Receivers – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin; BJ Byrd, Morehead State; Jayln Witcher, Presbyterian
All-Purpose Player – Montrell Washington, Samford
Kicker – Ethan Ratke, James Madison
First Team Defense
Defensive Linemen – Nate Lynn, William & Mary; Vaughn Taylor, Morehead State; Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa; Isaiah Chambers, McNeese
Linebackers – Troy Anderson, Montana State; Isaiah Land, Florida A&M; Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
Defensive Backs – Justin Ford, Montana; Christian Benford, Villanova; Darius Joiner, Western Illinois; Johnathan Edwards, Austin Peay; Decobie Durant, South Carolina State
Punter – Brian Buschini, Montana.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback – Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
Running Backs – Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri State; Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State
Offensive Linemen – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State; Michael Corbi, Villanova; Matt Waletzko, North Dakota; Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois; Justin Redd, Norfolk State
Tight End – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
Receivers – Taylor Grimes, UIW; Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas; Christian Watson, North Dakota State
All-Purpose Player – Jacob Saylors, ETSU
Kicker – Jose Pizano, Missouri State
Second Team Defense
Defensive Linemen – Jahari Key, Sam Houston; Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga; Josiah Silver, New Hampshire; Bryce Carter, James Madison
Linebackers – Patrick O’Connell, Montana; Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; James Houston, Jackson State
Defensive Backs – Jordan Jones, Rhode Island; Koby Perry, Austin Peay; Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga; Devin Hafford, Tarleton State; Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
Punter – Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
Third Team Offense
Quarterback – Cole Johnson, James Madison
Running Backs – Ramon Jefferson, Sam Houston; Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
Offensive Linemen – Tre’Mond Shorts, ETSU; Colby Thomas, Sam Housotn; Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas; Cole Strange, Chattanooga; Jake Guidone, Dartmouth
Tight End – Ryan Miller, Furman
Receivers – Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls; Dennis Houston, Western Illinois; Caleb Snead, Campbell
All-Purpose Player – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State
Kicker – Chris Campos, Stephen F. Austin
Third Team Defense
Defensive Linemen – Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State; Clay Patterson, Yale; Brevin Allen, Campbell; Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State
Linebackers – Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW; Matt Shotwell, Cal Poly; Davi Hoage, Northern Colorado
Defensive Backs – Zy Alexander, Southeastern; Markquese Bell, Florida A&M; Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston; Clayborne Fields III, Marist; Greg Ross, James Madison
Punter – Grant Burkett, Missouri State.
2021 HERO Sports FCS All-American Teams
First Team Offense
QB – Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
RB – Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
RB – Quay Holmes, ETSU
FB – Hunter Luepke, North Dakota Staet
WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls
WR – Christian Watson, North Dakota State
WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
TE – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
OL – Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
OL – Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OL – Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
OL – Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL – Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
OL – Nick Zakelj, Fordham
AP – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State
First Team Defense
DL – Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa
DL – Daniel Hardy, Montana State
DL – Mike Greene, James Madison
DL – Titus Leo, Wagner
DL – Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State
LB – Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
LB – Patrick O’Connell, Montana
LB – Troy Anderson, Montana State
LB – Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
LB – Adam Bock, South Dakota State
DB – Christian Benford, Villanova
DB – Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
DB – Justin Ford, Montana
DB – Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State
DB – Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
First Team Special Teams
K – Ethan Ratke, James Madison
P – Brian Buschini, Montana
LS – Kyle Davis, James Madison
RS – Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Second Team Offense
QB – Cole Johnson, James Madison
RB – Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State
RB – Ramon Jefferson, Sam Houston
FB – Coy Williams, Davidson
WR – Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
WR – Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison
WR – Taylor Grimes, UIW
TE – Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
OL – Liam Fornadel, James Madison
OL – Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
OL – David Kroll, Delaware
OL – P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls
OL – Tre’mond Shorts, ETSU
OL – Lewis Kidd, Montana State
AP – Montrell Washington, Samford
Second Team Defense
DL – Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston
DL – Vaughn Taylor Jr., Morehead State
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
LB – Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross
LB – James Houston, Jackson State
LB – Tre Walker, Idaho
LB – Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, James Madison
LB – Stone Snyder, VMI
DB – Anthony Adams, Portland State
DB – Koby Perry, Austin Peay
DB – Decobie Durant, South Carolina State
DB – Darius Joiner, Western Illinois
DB – Qua Brown, Southern Illinois
Second Team Specialists
K – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
P – Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
LS – Matthew O’Donoghue, Montana
RS – Malik Flowers, Montana
Third Team Offense
QB – Cole Kelley, Southeastern
RB – Malik Grant, Sacred Heart
RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
FB – Logan Kendall, Idaho
WR – BJ Byrd, Morehead State
WR – Dennis Houston, Western Illinois
WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, Eastern Washington
TE – Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
OL – Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M
OL – Colby Thomas, Sam Houston
OL – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
OL – Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois
OL – Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
OL – AJ Farris, Monmouth
AP – Jake Chisholm, Dayton
Third Team Defense
DL – Brevin Allen, Campbell
DL – Antwan Owens, Jackson State
DL – Isaiah Chambers, McNeese
DL – Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State
DL – Chase Benson, Montana State
DL – Shaundre Mims, Charleston Southern
LB – Donovan Manuel, ETSU
LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
LB – Jack Cochrane, South Dakota
LB – Jace Lewis, Montana
LB – Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State
DB – Johnathon Edwards, Austin Peay
DB – Greg Ross, James Madison
DB – Jordan Perryman, UC Davis
DB – Robby Hauck, Montana
DB – Tyree Robinson, ETSU
Third Team Specialists
K – Kevin Macias, Montana
P – Grant Burkett, Missouri State
LS – Robert Soderholm, VMI
RS – Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
2021 HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team
Offense
QB – Cameron Ward, UIW
QB – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State
QB – Tony Muskett, Monmouth
QB – Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay
RB – Ailym Ford, Chattanooga
RB – Devon Starling, Tennessee State
RB – Niko Duffey, Alcorn State
RB – Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
RB – Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley State
WR – Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
WR – Tyrone Scott, Missouri State
WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
WR – Will Huzzie, ETSU
WR – Kahtero Summers, Saint Francis
WR – Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State
WR – Freddie Roberson, Eastern Washington
WR – Jalen Coker, Holy Cross
WR – Graham Walker, Brown
WR – Terez Traynor, Idaho
TE – Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
TE – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
TE – McCallan Castles, UC Davis
OL – Luke Newman, Holy Cross
OL – Tylan Grable, Jacksonville State
OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison
OL – Nash Jones, UIW
OL – Prince Pines, Sam Houston
OL – Noah Atagi, Weber State
OL – Tavon Matthews, ETSU
OL – Jaison Williams, Youngstown State
OL – Michael Shanahan, UT Martin
AP – Dylan Laube, New Hamsphire
Defense
DL – Terrell Allen, Austin Peay
DL – Logan Jessup, Central Arkansas
DL – Jonathan Hammond, Davidson
DL – Joshua Jerome, Eastern Washington
DL – Ty French, Gardner-Webb
DL – Alex Gubner, Montana
DL – Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State
DL – Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State
DL – Clay Patterson, Yale
DL – Will Buck, San Diego
LB – Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois
LB – Donovan Manuel, ETSU
LB – William McRainey, Gardner Webb
LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
LB – Adam Bock, South Dakota State
LB – Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T
LB – David Hoage, Northern Colorado
DB – Ryan Stapp, Abilene Christian
DB – Davion Ross, Eastern Kentucky
DB – Clayton Isbell, Illinois State
DB – Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State
DB – Lance Wise, Mercer
DB – Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
DB – Marcis Floyd, Murray State
DB – Omar Brown, Northern Iowa
DB – Eddie Heckard, Weber State
Special Teams
K – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa
K – Jerry Rice, VMI
K – Adrian Olivo, North Carolina Central
P – Austin Dunlap, Southeastern
P – Max Quick, Stephen F. Austin
P – Jack Culbreath, VMI
RS – Solomon Vanhorse, James Madison
RS – Montrae Braswell, Missouri State
2021 HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-America Team
Offense
QB – Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
QB – Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant
QB – Tyler Riddell, ETSU
RB – Darius Hale, Central Arkansas
RB – Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls
RB – Zak Wallace, UT Martin
RB – Fred Davis, Mercer
RB – Kevin Daniels, Northern Arizona
RB – Damonta Witherspoon, Murray State
WR – Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison
WR – Jalyn Witcher, Presbyterian
WR – Drae McCray, Austin Peay
WR – Jacari Carter, Merrimack
WR – Raphael Williams, Western Carolina
WR – Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington
OL – Justin Lairy, Central Arkansas
OL – Payton Collins, Eastern Kentucky
OL – Reese Moore, Abilene Christian
OL – Justice Guillory, Stephen F. Austin
OL – Evan Roussel, Nicholls
AP – Tyson Thompson, Houston Baptist
Defense
DL – Thor Griffith, Harvard
DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire
DL – Jared Verse, Albany
DL – Jaden Taylor, North Carolina Central
DL – Nick Gaes, South Dakota
LB – James Conway, Fordham
LB – Rodney Dansby, Houston Baptist
LB – Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri State
LB – Tyler King, Stony Brook
LB – Jackson Ambush, Albany
DB – Tyrell Grayson, Dixie State
DB – Esaias Guthrie, Delaware State
DB – Alijah Huzzie, ETSU
DB – Kobe Singleton, Southern Utah
DB – Gregory Reddick, Saint Francis
DB – Dominick Poole, The Citadel
Specialists
K – Chris Campos, Stephen F. Austin
K – Alex Schmoke, Saint Francis
K – Patrick Nations, Eastern Kentucky
P – Brian Buschini, Montana
P – Grant Burkett, Missouri State
LS – Brady McKnight, Morehead State
LS – Steele Judy, The Citadel
RS – Calvin Jones, Western Carolina
RS – Lan Larison, UC Davis
