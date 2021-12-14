SLU Logo Green

HAMMOND – A trio of Southeastern Louisiana University football standouts received FCS All-America recognition on Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Cole Kelley was named a first-team selection by the Associated Press. Freshman defensive back Zy Alexander was a third-team choice on the AP team.

Earlier in the day, Kelley was named to the Hero Sports FCS All-American squad as a third-team pick. SLU punter Austin Dunlap earned a spot on the Hero Sports Sophomore All-American squad.

The All-American selections give Southeastern a 10-season streak of having at least one postseason All-American pick. Current Arizona Cardinal defensive back Robert Alford started the streak back in 2012.

Kelley is a repeat selection on both teams, as he is the 14th multi-time All-American in program history. The Lafayette native joins T.J. Campion, C.J. Alexander, Wilbur Derrick, Elbert Harris, Paul Alexander, Monty Crook, Alan Klein, Willie Shepherd, Xavier Roberson, Harlan Miller, Juwan Petit-Frere and Ferlando Jordan as multi-time All-American selections.

Alexander’s selection gives Southeastern a unique distinction heading into the 2022 season. In Alexander, Jordan and Brandon Barbee, a second team AFCA All-American in the spring at Morehead State, the Lions will feature three All-American cornerbacks on the roster.

The reigning Walter Payton Award winner and one of the top three vote-getters invited to the Jan. 7 presentation of the award this season, Kelley posted one of the finest statistical seasons in the history of the FCS this fall. He threw for 5,124 yards and 44 touchdowns on 406-for-552 passing (73.6 completion percentage), while also rushing for a team-high 491 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Kelley leads FCS in passing yards, total offense, completion percentage and points responsible for, as his 60 total touchdowns (44 passing, 16 rushing) were one off the single-season FCS record set by Willie Totten in 1984. The Southland Conference Player of the Year’s single-season totals for passing yards (2nd), total offense (5,615 yards, 3rd) and passing touchdowns (10th) were all among the best performances in the history of FCS football.

Kelley’s 72.1 career completion percentage (685-for-950) during his time at Southeastern is a new FCS standard (minimum 750 pass attempts). In 33 games donning the green and gold, Kelley set new program career records with 8,602 passing yards, 9,339 yards of total offense, 70 passing touchdowns, 33 rushing touchdowns and 105 touchdowns responsible for (70 passing, 33 rushing, two receiving).

Alexander was a ball hawk in his second freshman season in Hammond. A first team All-Southland Conference selection, Alexander finished the season with a league-high six interceptions – good for eighth in the FCS. The Loreauville, Louisiana native also tallied 39 tackles (32 solo), seven pass breakups and a forced fumble in his second season with the Lions.

Dunlap was named to the Hero Sports Sophomore All-American Team. The Slidell native, an honorable mention All-Southland performer, averaged 43.3 yards per punt. Dunlap, who was twice named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week, would rank 15th nationally in punting average, but the high-powered Lion offense kept him from attempting the minimum 2.5 punts per game necessary to qualify for the national rankings.

Alexander and Dunlap will be among the Lion participants when spring practice opens on March 8. Southeastern will attempt to add more future All-Americans when the 2022 early signing period opens on Wednesday.

2021 Associated Press FCS All-America Team

First Team Offense

Quarterback – Cole Kelley, Southeastern

Running Backs – Quay Holmes, ETSU; Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

Offensive Lineman – Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa; P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls; Cordell Volson, North Dakota State; Lewis Kidd, Montana State; Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

Tight End – Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

Receivers – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin; BJ Byrd, Morehead State; Jayln Witcher, Presbyterian

All-Purpose Player – Montrell Washington, Samford

Kicker – Ethan Ratke, James Madison

First Team Defense

Defensive Linemen – Nate Lynn, William & Mary; Vaughn Taylor, Morehead State; Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa; Isaiah Chambers, McNeese

Linebackers – Troy Anderson, Montana State; Isaiah Land, Florida A&M; Forrest Rhyne, Villanova

Defensive Backs – Justin Ford, Montana; Christian Benford, Villanova; Darius Joiner, Western Illinois; Johnathan Edwards, Austin Peay; Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

Punter – Brian Buschini, Montana.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback – Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

Running Backs – Geno Hess, Southeast Missouri State; Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State

Offensive Linemen – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State; Michael Corbi, Villanova; Matt Waletzko, North Dakota; Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois; Justin Redd, Norfolk State

Tight End – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Receivers – Taylor Grimes, UIW; Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas; Christian Watson, North Dakota State

All-Purpose Player – Jacob Saylors, ETSU

Kicker – Jose Pizano, Missouri State

Second Team Defense

Defensive Linemen – Jahari Key, Sam Houston; Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga; Josiah Silver, New Hampshire; Bryce Carter, James Madison

Linebackers – Patrick O’Connell, Montana; Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross; James Houston, Jackson State

Defensive Backs – Jordan Jones, Rhode Island; Koby Perry, Austin Peay; Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga; Devin Hafford, Tarleton State; Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

Punter – Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

Third Team Offense

Quarterback – Cole Johnson, James Madison

Running Backs – Ramon Jefferson, Sam Houston; Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

Offensive Linemen – Tre’Mond Shorts, ETSU; Colby Thomas, Sam Housotn; Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas; Cole Strange, Chattanooga; Jake Guidone, Dartmouth

Tight End – Ryan Miller, Furman

Receivers – Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls; Dennis Houston, Western Illinois; Caleb Snead, Campbell

All-Purpose Player – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State

Kicker – Chris Campos, Stephen F. Austin

Third Team Defense

Defensive Linemen – Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State; Clay Patterson, Yale; Brevin Allen, Campbell; Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State

Linebackers – Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW; Matt Shotwell, Cal Poly; Davi Hoage, Northern Colorado

Defensive Backs – Zy Alexander, Southeastern; Markquese Bell, Florida A&M; Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston; Clayborne Fields III, Marist; Greg Ross, James Madison

Punter – Grant Burkett, Missouri State.

2021 HERO Sports FCS All-American Teams

First Team Offense

QB – Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

RB – Quay Holmes, ETSU

FB – Hunter Luepke, North Dakota Staet

WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls

WR – Christian Watson, North Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

TE – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

OL – Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

OL – Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OL – Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

OL – Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

OL – Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

OL – Nick Zakelj, Fordham

AP – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State

First Team Defense

DL – Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa

DL – Daniel Hardy, Montana State

DL – Mike Greene, James Madison

DL – Titus Leo, Wagner

DL – Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State

LB – Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

LB – Patrick O’Connell, Montana

LB – Troy Anderson, Montana State

LB – Forrest Rhyne, Villanova

LB – Adam Bock, South Dakota State

DB – Christian Benford, Villanova

DB – Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

DB – Justin Ford, Montana

DB – Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

DB – Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

First Team Special Teams

K – Ethan Ratke, James Madison

P – Brian Buschini, Montana

LS – Kyle Davis, James Madison

RS – Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Second Team Offense

QB – Cole Johnson, James Madison

RB – Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State

RB – Ramon Jefferson, Sam Houston

FB – Coy Williams, Davidson

WR – Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

WR – Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison

WR – Taylor Grimes, UIW

TE – Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

OL – Liam Fornadel, James Madison

OL – Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

OL – David Kroll, Delaware

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls

OL – Tre’mond Shorts, ETSU

OL – Lewis Kidd, Montana State

AP – Montrell Washington, Samford

Second Team Defense

DL – Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston

DL – Vaughn Taylor Jr., Morehead State

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

LB – Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

LB – James Houston, Jackson State

LB – Tre Walker, Idaho

LB – Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, James Madison

LB – Stone Snyder, VMI

DB – Anthony Adams, Portland State

DB – Koby Perry, Austin Peay

DB – Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

DB – Darius Joiner, Western Illinois

DB – Qua Brown, Southern Illinois

Second Team Specialists

K – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

P – Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

LS – Matthew O’Donoghue, Montana

RS – Malik Flowers, Montana

Third Team Offense

QB – Cole Kelley, Southeastern

RB – Malik Grant, Sacred Heart

RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

FB – Logan Kendall, Idaho

WR – BJ Byrd, Morehead State

WR – Dennis Houston, Western Illinois

WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, Eastern Washington

TE – Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

OL – Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M

OL – Colby Thomas, Sam Houston

OL – Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

OL – Zeveyon Furcron, Southern Illinois

OL – Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington

OL – AJ Farris, Monmouth

AP – Jake Chisholm, Dayton

Third Team Defense

DL – Brevin Allen, Campbell

DL – Antwan Owens, Jackson State

DL – Isaiah Chambers, McNeese

DL – Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State

DL – Chase Benson, Montana State

DL – Shaundre Mims, Charleston Southern

LB – Donovan Manuel, ETSU

LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

LB – Jack Cochrane, South Dakota

LB – Jace Lewis, Montana

LB – Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State

DB – Johnathon Edwards, Austin Peay

DB – Greg Ross, James Madison

DB – Jordan Perryman, UC Davis

DB – Robby Hauck, Montana

DB – Tyree Robinson, ETSU

Third Team Specialists

K – Kevin Macias, Montana

P – Grant Burkett, Missouri State

LS – Robert Soderholm, VMI

RS – Rashid Shaheed, Weber State

2021 HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team

Offense

QB – Cameron Ward, UIW

QB – Xavier Shepherd, Kennesaw State

QB – Tony Muskett, Monmouth

QB – Draylen Ellis, Austin Peay

RB – Ailym Ford, Chattanooga

RB – Devon Starling, Tennessee State

RB – Niko Duffey, Alcorn State

RB – Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

RB – Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley State

WR – Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

WR – Tyrone Scott, Missouri State

WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

WR – Will Huzzie, ETSU

WR – Kahtero Summers, Saint Francis

WR – Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State

WR – Freddie Roberson, Eastern Washington

WR – Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

WR – Graham Walker, Brown

WR – Terez Traynor, Idaho

TE – Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

TE – Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

TE – McCallan Castles, UC Davis

OL – Luke Newman, Holy Cross

OL – Tylan Grable, Jacksonville State

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison

OL – Nash Jones, UIW

OL – Prince Pines, Sam Houston

OL – Noah Atagi, Weber State

OL – Tavon Matthews, ETSU

OL – Jaison Williams, Youngstown State

OL – Michael Shanahan, UT Martin

AP – Dylan Laube, New Hamsphire

Defense

DL – Terrell Allen, Austin Peay

DL – Logan Jessup, Central Arkansas

DL – Jonathan Hammond, Davidson

DL – Joshua Jerome, Eastern Washington

DL – Ty French, Gardner-Webb

DL – Alex Gubner, Montana

DL – Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State

DL – Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State

DL – Clay Patterson, Yale

DL – Will Buck, San Diego

LB – Jason Johnson, Eastern Illinois

LB – Donovan Manuel, ETSU

LB – William McRainey, Gardner Webb

LB – Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

LB – Adam Bock, South Dakota State

LB – Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T

LB – David Hoage, Northern Colorado

DB – Ryan Stapp, Abilene Christian

DB – Davion Ross, Eastern Kentucky

DB – Clayton Isbell, Illinois State

DB – Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State

DB – Lance Wise, Mercer

DB – Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

DB – Marcis Floyd, Murray State

DB – Omar Brown, Northern Iowa

DB – Eddie Heckard, Weber State

Special Teams

K – Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

K – Jerry Rice, VMI

K – Adrian Olivo, North Carolina Central

P – Austin Dunlap, Southeastern

P – Max Quick, Stephen F. Austin

P – Jack Culbreath, VMI

RS – Solomon Vanhorse, James Madison

RS – Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

2021 HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-America Team

Offense

QB – Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

QB – Zevi Eckhaus, Bryant

QB – Tyler Riddell, ETSU

RB – Darius Hale, Central Arkansas

RB – Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls

RB – Zak Wallace, UT Martin

RB – Fred Davis, Mercer

RB – Kevin Daniels, Northern Arizona

RB – Damonta Witherspoon, Murray State

WR – Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison

WR – Jalyn Witcher, Presbyterian

WR – Drae McCray, Austin Peay

WR – Jacari Carter, Merrimack

WR – Raphael Williams, Western Carolina

WR – Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

OL – Justin Lairy, Central Arkansas

OL – Payton Collins, Eastern Kentucky

OL – Reese Moore, Abilene Christian

OL – Justice Guillory, Stephen F. Austin

OL – Evan Roussel, Nicholls

AP – Tyson Thompson, Houston Baptist

Defense

DL – Thor Griffith, Harvard

DL – Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

DL – Jared Verse, Albany

DL – Jaden Taylor, North Carolina Central

DL – Nick Gaes, South Dakota

LB – James Conway, Fordham

LB – Rodney Dansby, Houston Baptist

LB – Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri State

LB – Tyler King, Stony Brook

LB – Jackson Ambush, Albany

DB – Tyrell Grayson, Dixie State

DB – Esaias Guthrie, Delaware State

DB – Alijah Huzzie, ETSU

DB – Kobe Singleton, Southern Utah

DB – Gregory Reddick, Saint Francis

DB – Dominick Poole, The Citadel

Specialists

K – Chris Campos, Stephen F. Austin

K – Alex Schmoke, Saint Francis

K – Patrick Nations, Eastern Kentucky

P – Brian Buschini, Montana

P – Grant Burkett, Missouri State

LS – Brady McKnight, Morehead State

LS – Steele Judy, The Citadel

RS – Calvin Jones, Western Carolina

RS – Lan Larison, UC Davis

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.