PASADENA, Calif. – After helping the National Team to a comeback 25-24 victory, former Southeastern Louisiana University quarterback Cole Kelley was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in the Rose Bowl.
Kelley completed 12-of-17 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s victory.
He connected with Blake Kern (Arkansas) for a game-tying 47-yard touchdown to tie the game and then found Peyton Hendershot (Indiana) on the eventual game-winning two-point conversion.
Saturday marked the second all-star appearance for the Lafayette native, who participated in the Hula Bowl back on Jan. 15.
Saturday was the 10th edition of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Founded by the National Football League Players Association, the postseason all-star game serves as a showcase for draft-eligible collegiate standouts.
Kelley, a consensus All-American, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, the Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year and the runner up for the Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award, posted one of the most prolific seasons in the history of FCS football last fall.
The three-year Lion letter winner completed 73.6 percent (406-for-552) of his passes this fall for 5,124 yards and 44 touchdowns, while also rushing for 491 yards and a single-season school record 16 touchdowns.
Kelley’s single-season totals for completions (1st), passing yards (2nd) and total offense (5,615, 3rd) were among the best in FCS history. The FCS leader in completion percentage, passing yards, points responsible for and total offense, Kelley set a FCS career record for completion percentage and finished as the school’s single-season and career leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and rushing touchdowns.
Kelley is looking to become the third Lion to be selected in the NFL Draft since the program returned in 2003, joining Robert Alford (2nd Round, Atlanta Falcons, 2013) and Harlan Miller (6th Round, Arizona Cardinals, 2015).
