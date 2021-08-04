HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University senior quarterback and 2020 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley is one of 35 student-athletes on the preseason watch list for 2021 version of the award, Stats Perform announced on Wednesday.
Kelley is looking to become the third two-time winner of the Payton Award – the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy. Previous repeat winners were quarterbacks Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston (2016 and 2017) and Armanti Edwards of Appalachian State (2008 and 2009).
The Walter Payton Award, named for the legendary Chicago Bears running back who played collegiately at Jackson State, enters its 35th season and is presented to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS. The Payton Award has been awarded to such NFL players as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance.
Kelley received the honor in May after the 2020 season was moved to spring. In the Lions’ seven-game schedule, the Lafayette native threw for 2,662 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns (18 passing, seven rushing and two receiving).
On the way to being a consensus All-American, as well as the Southland and Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year, Kelley threw for 300 yards or more in every game in his first season as the Southeastern starter.
Kelley joined former SLU quarterbacks Martin Hankins (2004) and Bryan Bennett (2013, 2014) on the preseason Walter Payton Award watch list. He is one of three Southland Conference student-athletes on the 2021 preseason list, along with Nicholls senior wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon and UIW sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward, the winner of the 2020 Jerry Rice Award, presented to the top freshman in FCS.
The Lions will open fall practice on Friday in preparation for the 2021 season, which will see SLU host North Alabama at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Strawberry Stadium in the season opener.
2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award Watch List
Cole Kelley | Southeastern | QB
Dai’Jean Dixon | Nicholls | WR
Cameron Ward | UIW | QB
Percy Agyei-Obese | James Madison | RB
Samuel Akem | Montana | WR
Eric Barriere | Eastern Washington | QB
Juwan Carter | Norfolk State | QB
Julius Chestnut | Sacred Heart | RB
Jack Cook | Dayton | QB
Zerrick Cooper | Jacksonville State | QB
Avante Cox | Southern Illinois | WR
Josh Davis | Weber State | RB
Tim DeMorat | Fordham | QB
Elijah Dotson | Sacramento State | RB
Draylen Ellis | Austin Peay | QB
Jequez Ezzard | Sam Houston | WR
Juwon Farri | Monmouth | RB
Aqeel Glass | Alabama A&M | QB
Felix Harper | Alcorn State | QB
Jakob Herres | VMI | WR
Geno Hess | Southeast Missouri | RB
Quay Holmes | ETSU | RB
Tyler Hudson | Central Arkansas | WR
Dejoun Lee | Delaware | RB
Jah-Maine Martin | North Carolina A&T | RB
Karl Mofor | Albany | RB
E.J. Perry | Brown | QB
Eric Schmid | Sam Houston | QB
Breylin Smith | Central Arkansas | QB
Daniel Smith | Villanova | QB
Pierre Strong Jr. | South Dakota State | RB
Christian Watson | North Dakota State | WR
Otis Weah | North Dakota | RB
Liam Welch | Samford | QB
Devin Wynn | Furman | RB
