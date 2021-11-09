HAMMOND -- The offensive numbers put up in the Southeastern Louisiana- Incarnate Word game were extraordinary, but there’s only one that SLU coach Frank Scelfo is concerned about -- points scored.
The teams combined for 1,485 yards of total offense, and SLU’s Mateo Rengifo missed a potential game-tying five4 yard field goal as time expired, giving UIW a 55-52 win on Saturday.
Southeastern could have clinched a share of the Southland Conference championship with a win but is now in a tie with Incarnate Word for the conference lead with two games remaining.
The No. 13/14 Lions (7-2, 5-1) host Northwestern State (2-4, 2-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
“We really had an opportunity in all three phases … to win that game, and we didn’t get it done in any one of the three phases,” Scelfo said. “We can talk about all the records and all the yardage and all that other stuff. What matters is the points on the scoreboard at the end of the day. Sometimes people get disappointed when teams don’t win by what they think they’re supposed to win by, but they’re really disappointed when you don’t win a game at all. The key to the whole thing is winning. We didn’t get that done.”
Scelfo pointed to the Lions’ first two drives coming away with no points after SLU recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and was hit with a personal foul on it first drive, which ended in a missed 30 -yard field goal from Rengifo. The Lions’ second drive ended on downs as Cole Kelley was sacked, turning the ball over at the UIW 21.
Scelfo also lamented the Lions’ defensive effort against the Cardinals, who put up 711 yards, with quarterback Cameron Ward passing for 610 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Defensively, obviously, we didn’t play enough to win at all,” he said. “Really poor tackling, and that’s the story of the whole game there for us defensively. I thought we were in position to make plays. I thought we were sound in what we did. We had a couple of breakdowns in the secondary, but for the most part, the plays came, the yardage came when we missed tackles. That was really disappointing because our players are better than that, and we should have played better than that, and we didn’t.”
“Our kicking game was just bad,” Scelfo continued.
“We didn’t deserve to win,” Scelfo said. “If we want to win this thing, we’ve got to play better than what we played, and we’ve got to do a better job in all three phases.”
What might have been
Scelfo said the Southeastern coaching staff recruited Northwestern State quarterback Zach Clement out of Lafayette Christian before getting Kelley as a transfer from Arkansas the same year.
Kelley won the Walter Payton Award last season as the top player in the FCS.
“I’m glad that worked out like that,” Scelfo quipped.
Putting in the work
Scelfo said the Lions might have to make some changes in ‘the way we’re going to do some things’ after the offense played 108 snaps against Incarnate Word, including 74 from receiver Austin Mitchell.
“We’ve got to really be careful to take care of those guys this week in practice, but at the same time, you can’t underestimate … your next opponent,” Scelfo said. “You’ve got to make sure that what you’re doing benefits you moving forward, so you’re ready to go on Saturday.”
It’s all about the team
Mitchell had nine catches for 169 yards and a touchdown against Incarnate Word, becoming Southeastern’s all -time receiving yardage leader with 2,831.
“It is cool,” Scelfo said. “For a kid to walk on in a program and end up doing what he’s doing, but he was probably the most disappointed player we had in the locker room (after the UIW loss). Cole was probably the most disappointed player we had in the locker room, and I think that’s why you have a good team is that all the individual records mean absolutely nothing when your team success doesn’t follow it.”
On the money
Kelley was 50-for-68 passing for 647 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards and three touchdowns, earning Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week honors for the fifth time this season. His single-game numbers for total offense (697, 2nd), passing yards (4th) and completions (5th) were all among the top single-game efforts in SLU program history.
“That just doesn’t happen unless you’re being accurate with the ball and you’re throwing to people where you’re supposed to throw it, and those guys are making the catches,” Scelfo said of Kelley’s performance.
