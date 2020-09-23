HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team will open the spring football season on February 27, the Southland Conference office announced on Tuesday.
Southeastern is one of seven league institutions participating in the six-game, round-robin Southland football schedule this spring. The teams will vie for the conference championship with the winner receiving an automatic berth in the FCS playoffs. The 16-team playoff bracket will open on April 24 with the national championship game set for the weekend of May 15-16 in Frisco, Texas.
Southeastern is coming off a 2019 season that saw the Lions earn a trip to the FCS playoffs and defeat No. 8 Villanova in a 45-44 first-round thriller. SLU finished 8-5 overall under Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo and finished ranked in both the Stats Perform (No. 19) and AFCA Coaches (No. 18) national polls.
SLU opens its conference slate on the road, traveling to Sam Houston State for a Feb. 27 contest. The Lions and Bearkats have only met twice in the past six regular seasons and Southeastern will be looking for its first win over its league foes since the second round of the 2013 FCS playoffs.
On March 6, McNeese comes to town for the 46th all-time meeting between the in-state foes. The two schools have held serve on their respective home fields in each of the last six meetings.
Northwestern State is the next visitor to Strawberry Stadium on March 13. SLU is 34-29 all-time versus its most frequent opponent in program history and has won the last eight meetings with the Demons.
SLU will be back on the road to close out its March schedule, traveling to UIW for a March 20 contest. Southeastern holds a 4-3 advantage in the all-time series versus one of its newest league rivals, though the Cardinals have won the last two meetings.
The Lions close out their home schedule on April 3, hosting Lamar. SLU is 11-4 versus the Cardinals, having won three straight and seven of its last eight versus LU.
The first spring version of the River Bell Classic closes the spring schedule, as SLU will head to Nicholls on April 10. The Colonels have won the last two meetings to take a 15-14 lead in the all-time series.
Spring schedules for the other fall sports which had competition postponed until the spring will be announced in the near future.
Southeastern Louisiana 2021 Spring Football Schedule
Feb. 27 – at Sam Houston State – Huntsville, Texas
March 6 – Northwestern State – Hammond
March 13 – McNeese – Hammond
March 20 – at UIW – San Antonio, Texas
April 3 – Lamar – Hammond
April 10 – at Nicholls – Thibodaux, La.
TICKETS
For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.