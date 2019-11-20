HAMMOND – When it comes down to it, this year’s River Bell Classic is pretty straightforward.
The winner of Thursday’s game between No. 21/22 Southeastern Louisiana and No. 23 Nicholls State gets at least a share of the Southland Conference title and spot in the FCS playoff field.
“There’s not much motivation involved this week,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “Everybody knows what’s at stake and what we’re trying to do and what we need to do to get it accomplished.”
The 6 p.m. game will be televised on Cox Sports Television and on ESPN+ outside of the CST area. The contest can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
Southeastern (7-3, 6-2) and Nicholls (7-4, 6-2) are in a three-way tie with Central Arkansas for the league lead with the Lions becoming party crashers of sorts as the Colonels were picked to win the league in the preseason with Central Arkansas picked to finish second. Southeastern was pegged eighth in the preseason and lost to the Colonels 44-0 last season.
The Lions and Colonels have the tie-breaker over the Bears after defeating UCA earlier this season.
Nicholls, a 34-20 winner over McNeese last week, is led by quarterback Chase Fourcade. The first-team All-SLC preseason selection is second in the league in pass efficiency (147.6) while going 183-for-277 for 2,432 yards and 12 TDs with nine interceptions. He’s also 10th in the SLC in rushing, averaging 51.5 yards per game with 11 touchdowns.
“His numbers are fantastic,” Scelfo said of Fourcade. “He’s running, throwing, directing stuff. He’s a true leader in every sense of the word. He’s what you want at the quarterback position. He’s the guy that comes in and takes control of the football team and does the things he needs to do for the football team to win.”
Scelfo said Fourcade is making better decisions in his senior season with the Colonels.
“You can see the team play like him – fiery, aggressive, runs around with a lot of energy, things like that,” Scelfo said. “I’m sure he’s what (Nicholls) coach (Tim) Rebowe wants back there.”
Colonels running back Julien Gums is the second-leading rusher in the Southland, averaging 77.3 yards per game with 15 touchdowns, while Dai’Jean Dixon (33-666, 3 TDs) and Dion Ray (25-502, TD) are the team’s top receivers.
“They’ll be a physical football team,” Scelfo said. “We’ll have to match the physicality during the course of the game. It’s not going to be just spreading it out and chunking it around. They’re not going to do that. We’re not going to have to go look for them. They’re going to be right there in front of us. That’s their personality. That’s why they are where they are right now, and that travels well.”
Southeastern, meanwhile, is second in the SLC in total defense, giving up 381.7 yards per game with linebacker Alexis Ramos leading the team with 65 tackles.
The Lions lead the league in total offense (474.2 yards per game) with quarterback Cole Kelley leading the SLC in pass efficiency (189.4), going 61-for-79 for 725 yards, one interception and nine TDs, while QB Chason Virgil is third in the same category (145.1, 214-322-9, 2,560, 12 TDs).
Devonte Williams (97-412, 6 TDs rushing; 47-419, 2 TDs) leads the Lions on the ground, while Austin Mitchell (37-695, 7 TDs) and CJ Turner (53-580, 4 TDs) are the team’s leading receivers.
Scelfo said Williams will remain a key cog in the Lions’ game plan.
“Certain guys have got to get touches, and he’s one of them,” Scelfo said. “You can’t just hand it to him 25 times a game or 20 times a game. We want to hand it to him 10-12 times a game and not get banged around, but we want to make sure he get about 15-20 touches, and that means throwing it to him in the open field or isolation routes …”
Nicholls is sixth in total defense in the SLC (406.8 ypg), led by lineman Sully Laiche, a preseason first-team All-SLC selection who has 50 tackles in nine games.
“He’s just a dynamic player,” Scelfo said of Laiche. “I think he’s probably the best defensive linemen in our conference, maybe one of the best ones in the FCS. He’s explosive. He’s powerful. He’s a change in direction, being able to slip guys. He’s a threat into the backfield, so we’ve always got to know where he is. Whether we have to turn the protection to him or run away from him or maybe just run right at him where we can get some combination blocks on him.”
Scelfo said the Colonels have found an identity in their defensive scheme under Rebowe.
“I think they’re extremely sound,” Scelfo said. “They don’t disguise a lot. They know who they are, and they’re very good at what they do, so they go out and play it. They’ve got a couple of things that they tweak and stuff like that, but for the most part, the front four, they’re coming. Their two linebackers are extremely active and they run well. Their team speed overall defensively is really good. Their front four runs well, but I think their secondary adds into the run game. Their fits are really good. They’re sound, which kind of goes back to when you really know who you are and you feel comfortable with who you are after you’ve been in a certain place for a while and developed those players, you don’t have to do a lot of stuff because those guys will be really good at doing it. That’s where you see them in Year 5 of Coach Rebowe’s tenure there.”
And Scelfo is expecting a good one for the SLC title.
“Obviously, it’s going to be two good football teams, and I really believe that it’s going to be a slugfest,” Scelfo said. “I think it’s going to be a physical football game between two teams that know what’s at stake, but more than that, they love playing the game.”
