HAMMOND – Three of Southeastern Louisiana’s first four football games are listed on the broadcast schedule for the first four weeks of Southland Conference football, the league office announced Tuesday.
Beginning with week five, the league will reveal its television selections 12 days prior to kickoff, allowing for the best matchups to be selected each week for various broadcast partners.
The Lions will open the 2019 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., hosting No. 6 Jacksonville State on ESPN+. Southeastern’s Sept. 14 contest at Ole Miss will be on the SEC Network. On Sept. 21, SLU hosts Lamar for a 7 p.m. contest in Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions will continue fall camp on Wednesday with a 9 a.m. practice at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern season ticket holders are invited to pick up their season tickets at the annual Season Ticket Party on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Victory Club. The event is open to SLU Football season ticket holders only.
Southland Conference Football: Early Season TV Schedule
All Times Central and Subject to Change
Week One
Thursday, August 29
Jacksonville State at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Northwestern State at UT Martin, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Bethel (Tenn.) at Lamar, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Saturday, August 31
UIW at UTSA, 5 p.m., ESPN3
Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Nicholls at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Southern at McNeese, 6 p.m., Cox Sports TV/ESPN+ (ESPN availability outside of CST territory only)
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Houston Baptist at UTEP, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Week Two
Saturday, September 7
Central Arkansas at Austin Peay, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Lamar, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Tarleton State at Stephen F. Austin, 6 p.m., ESPN3
McNeese at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Texas Southern at UIW, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Oklahoma Panhandle at Sam Houston State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Week Three
Saturday, September 14
Southeastern Louisiana at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Houston Baptist at South Dakota, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Sam Houston State at North Dakota, 4 p.m., Pluto TV
Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Northwestern State at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Week Four
Saturday, September 21
Lamar at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 6 p.m., ESPN+
McNeese at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m., ESPN+
UIW at Sam Houston State, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Central Arkansas at Hawaii, 11 p.m., Spectrum Sports
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Wednesday, August 14 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 – 9 a.m.
Friday, August 16 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 17 – 9 a.m. / 11 a.m. – Season Ticket Party
Sunday, August 18 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, August 19 – 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.