HAMMOND – Three former Southeastern Louisiana football student-athletes were among the selections in the XFL Draft, which wrapped up Wednesday.
The eight XFL teams each selected 71 players during the draft, which was held Tuesday and Wednesday in Stamford, Conn.
A trio of former Lions - defensive back Harlan Miller (Los Angeles Wildcats), defensive back Max Lyons (New York Guardians) and Maea Teuhema (Dallas Renegades) – were among the day two selections.
Miller, a Kentwood native, was a sixth round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL draft and has played in nine games over three seasons with the Cards and the Washington Redskins. Miller returned an interception 52 yards in a 44-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams during his rookie season.
In his Southeastern career, Miller was a two-time Associated Press All-American and was a three-time first team All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana choice. The Kentwood native finished with 49 tackles while also leading the team with four interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a senior.
Miller finished his career his 11 interceptions – good for fourth in school history. He competed in the Senior Bowl and the NFL draft combine. At the Senior Bowl, he led the South with seven tackles and earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Lyons was twice named All-Southland Conference during his time in Hammond. The Los Angeles native took a huge step forward as a senior after earning honorable mention all-conference accolades as a junior. The first team All-Southland Conference performer was the team’s leading tackler with 100 tackles to go with three interceptions, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Lyons also proved adept at his new role as a punt returner as a senior, adding second team All-Southland notice at that position. On the first punt return of his Southeastern career, the shifty Lyons scored a 60-yard touchdown in the season opener at UL Lafayette on the way to being named Southland Special Teams Player of the Week.
A teammate of Lyons on the 2017 SLU team, Teuhema started all 11 games at left tackle in his lone season with the Lions. He was named first team All-Southland Conference and earned second team All-America honors from Hero Sports.
In his only season in Hammond, he helped Southeastern to a prolific season on the way to finishing 6-5 overall. Teuhema cleared the way for the Lions to rank among the FCS national leaders in rushing offense (283.1 ypg, 3rd), scoring offense (34.8 ppg, 12th) and total offense (428.1 ypg, 23rd).
Southeastern also has several other ties to the XFL.
Hal Mumme, who was Southeastern’s head coach in 2003 and 2004, is the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Renegades.
Former SLU defensive coordinator Louie Cioffi is the secondary coach and pass game coordinator for the DC Defenders. Joining Cioffi on the Defenders’ staff is Chris Scelfo, brother of Lion head coach Frank Scelfo and father of Southeastern offensive guards/centers coach Joe Scelfo, who is the team’s run game coordinator, while also coaching the offensive line and tight ends.
The XFL will open the inaugural season of its rebirth on February 8, 2020.
