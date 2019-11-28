HAMMOND – Sometimes defining moments are born out of adversity.
That may be the case when it comes to the turnaround of this season’s Southeastern Louisiana football team.
The Lions (7-4) host Villanova (9-3) in the opening round of the FCS playoffs at 3 p.m. Saturday, but that defining moment didn’t happen this season.
It actually may have been in last season’s 44-0 road loss to Nicholls State in the River Bell Classic, which ended Frank Scelfo’s first season with the Lions with a 4-7 record and a 4-5 mark in Southland Conference play.
“That was as bad as it can get in my whole coaching career,” Scelfo said. “But I swore when I walked off that field, it wasn’t going to happen again. We didn’t win this one (a 28-27 loss to Nicholls last week), but that’s not going to happen again. I’m not doing that. I don’t think our players wanted that either, and that’s why we ended up with some of the results that we got this year. When you go back and look at that, there’s a completely different vibe and environment around our locker room and our coaching staff than it was last year at this time.”
Scelfo went to work revamping his coaching staff, hiring former McNeese State head coach Lance Guidry as his defensive coordinator, while also bringing Kerry Joseph over from McNeese to coach running backs. He also brought aboard Louisiana native Raymond Monica to coach the defensive line and Joe Scelfo to coach guards and centers.
“We had to move on and find a better way with the people that are going to all be pulling in the same direction,” Scelfo said. “I think that’s what our team and our staff has done now. We’ve got a culture that everybody’s pulling in the same direction right now.”
In recruiting, the Lions focused on Louisiana talent, bringing in 20 signees with state ties in Scelfo’s first signing class, including several who have seen significant playing time this season.
The team’s mid-year signees included Arkansas transfer quarterback Cole Kelley, a Teurlings Catholic graduate who leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns to go with 10 TD passes while sharing time with starter Chason Virgil. Tight end Matt DeBlaiso was also a mid-year signee who has four catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Scelfo said the team put together a solid spring but things didn’t truly start to come together until the summer, starting with 5 a.m. team runs.
“Watching them work out, I was out here every day,” Scelfo said. “I didn’t miss one day, just like them, and I was out here with them. Just being with them, I saw things grow and the closeness.”
Scelfo said that carried over into preseason camp.
“When we got to fall camp, I just saw things clicking,” he said. “Obviously, you don’t have a ball out there in the summer, but when we got to fall camp, from a football perspective, you saw things clicking, and that’s when I really felt good about what was going on. During fall camp I said, ‘You know what? We’re going to be fine this year. We’re going to do some special things.’”
It didn’t take long for the Lions to get going, knocking off then-No. 6 Jacksonville State 35-14 in the season opener and then playing tough in a 40-29 road loss at Ole Miss.
The Lions rattled off wins over wins over Lamar and Northwestern State to open Southland Conference play before a 38-34 setback at McNeese State.
Maybe another turning point for the Lions came in a 27-21 home loss to Incarnate Word. After that game, the bond the team developed was on full display.
“If I’m being honest, I love this team,” an emotional Southeastern defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund said at the time. “There’s guys that sit in this same room. We sit here every week, and I’ll do anything for them. I’m extremely confident we’re going to come out and show the character … If you’re not watching us, your head’s in the sand. We have guys that would die for each other on this team.”
The loss coincided with an open date the following week, which helped springboard Southeastern into a four-game winning streak, including a 34-0 road win over then No. 6/7 Central Arkansas, which heads into the FCS playoffs as the No. 8 seed.
Southeastern had a chance to win a share of the Southland Conference title with a win over Nicholls State in the River Bell Classic, but Kelley lost a fumble at the Colonel 1 with 15 seconds left, preserving a 28-27 win for the Colonels.
“You don’t want it to end for them,” Scelfo. “That’s a tough deal, man. When it’s over, that team will never be the same again. They’ll never have the same guys on the field at the same time, and when you see how much they enjoy each other’s company and playing for each other. It’s so much different when you play for somebody than when you play with somebody. It’s a huge difference. For some people, that’s just a word. That’s not the case with really good teams. They play for each other and they’ll take it an extra step, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”
The Lions earned at at-large bid to the FCS playoffs, and Scelfo said seeing his players celebrate that accomplishment while watching the FCS selection show was well worth it.
“To be able to see them celebrate with each other yesterday, really it was hilarious to be able to see them do that,” Scelfo said. “Acting like 5-year-olds again, and I guess I was one of them. I don’t know.”
Now the Lions have a chance at extending their season and keeping what Scelfo has called a ‘special’ group together a bit longer.
“We wanted to win the conference championship,” Scelfo said. “That’s not too big of a goal. We wanted to get in the national playoffs. That’s not too big of a goal. Now we want to win a national championship. That’s not too big of a goal. We’ve got to do things right. We’ve got prepare the right way and give us a chance to go do that.”
