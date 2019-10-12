HAMMOND – Maybe the open date is coming at the right time for the Southeastern Louisiana football team.
The Lions had six turnovers and Incarnate Word scored 17 unanswered points during one stretch in picking up a 27-21 win in Southland Conference action Saturday at Strawberry Stadium, spoiling the Lions’ homecoming celebration.
And it may serve as a wake-up call for the No. 23/25 Lions, who lost their second straight game.
“This didn’t need to happen, but maybe it had to happen for us to grow as a team, to grow as brothers, to grow as a family with the coaching staff included,” an emotional Southeastern defensive lineman Issac Adeyemi-Berglund said after the loss. “Maybe it had to happen, but I’m confident. I love these guys and I would do anything for them. I trust these guys, and I would trust them with my life. With that being said, I’m confident we’re going to do the right things in order to be successful.”
Even with the turnovers, Southeastern (3-3, 2-2) had a shot to possibly win the game after forcing a punt and taking over at its own 13 with 2:01 to play.
SLU quarterback Chason Virgil went 5-for-5 for 35 yards, getting the Lions to the UIW 39. Two plays later, the Lions were hit with an illegal snap penalty, and Virgil connected with C.J. Turner for 9 yards.
On fourth-and-2 from the UIW 35, Virgil’s pass to Bransen Schwebel was broken up by Gerald Bowie, turning the ball over with 35 seconds to play.
“I was trying to hit him quick,” Virgil said after finishing 33-for-46 for 337 yards and four interceptions. “It was a little hole right there. I (saw) the dude coming down that hit him, and I kind of threw it behind him hoping that he would sit down, but it’s not Bransen’s fault. It’s me. He’s looking at me. I’ve got to be his eyes.”
Before that drama, some bounces went the Cardinals’ way – literally.
With the Cardinals (4-2, 3-1) leading 20-14, UIW quarterback Jon Copeland fired a pass to the end zone that was tipped into the air by SLU’s Ferlando Jordan and caught by Lamont Jordan for a 21-yard TD, capping a 12-play, 76-yard drive for a 27-14 lead.
“Those guys figured out how to win; we figured out how to lose tonight, and that’s the bottom line,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said after the Lions were penalized 13 times for 120 yards and surrendered 10 points off turnovers. “We turned it over six times … there’s no way you have the expectation that you can win when you turn it over that many times – and then the five false starts on our offensive line. Those are issues (that are) starting to creep up on us that we’ve got to eliminate, and if we’ve got to make changes personnel-wise, we’ll do that.
“We had an opportunity on that last drive to get it down there, score and win the game,” Scelfo said. “Didn’t get it done, but again, it goes back to what we didn’t do on offense tonight. But I thought defensively, for them to be able to do what they did, especially in the fourth quarter, I thought they did an outstanding job for us.”
The drive was set up after Virgil fired a high pass to Turner on fourth-and-2 and the UIW 24.
Lorenzo Nunez lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the Lion defense forced a punt, enabling Southeastern to go on its final scoring drive of the game.
Virgil went 6-for-8 for 78 yards on the drive, setting up Marcus Cooper’s 16-yard touchdown run for the final margin with 5:59 to play.
Cooper finished with nine carries for 60 yards.
After forcing another punt, SLU's next drive ended when Virgil’s pass went off the hands of Austin Mitchell and was intercepted by Jaylon Jimmerson.
“The last two games, I just feel like a failure,” Virgil said. “You know, letting the team down. They’re expecting me to play good every game. The last few games, I haven’t been playing that way, so I guess you could say (I’ve) got to do a lot of self-checking and look at myself in the mirror in the bye week and play better for the team.”
Southeastern’s second drive of the second half ended when Virgil was intercepted by Ashton Preston at the Cardinal 36. Keyondrick Philio carried twice for 43 yards, with a 26-yard run to the Lion 2.
SLU stuffed Philio on three straight rushes, setting up Carson Mohr’s 19-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead.
Southeastern trailed 17-14 at halftime after UIW scored 17 unanswered points in the first half.
The Cardinals’ scoring surge began with Mohr’s 25-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 7-3. The key play was an 18-yard run by Kevin Brown to the Lion 15 after UIW took over at the SLU 33.
UIW padded the lead on Isaiah Paul’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, putting the Cardinals ahead 10-7.
“In the protection, I know the mike (linebacker) is my guy,” Virgil said. “If he blitzes, he’s my guy. I’ve got to get the ball off. There’s no excuse for just throwing the ball right to a guy.”
The teams traded punts before Incarnate Word went on an eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Copeland, who was 14-for-27 for 147 yards and two TDs, went 4-for-4 passing 65 yards on the drive, hitting Brady Rogers on an 18-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 17-7.
Southeastern’s Tre’ Spann was ejected on the play for targeting.
Cooper’s 42-yard kickoff return set the Lions up at the SLU 49. Three plays later, Virgil connected with Javon Conner on a 31-yard pass to the UIW 8.
Three plays later, Cole Kelley rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, pulling SLU within 17-14 with 1:12 to play in the first half.
The Cardinals added to the lead with a nine-play, 62-yard scoring drive after Ashton Preston intercepted Virgil which culminated in Mohr’s 19-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead with 4:39 to play in the third quarter.
Southeastern got the scoring started with an eight-play, 89-yard drive with Virgil hitting a wide open Austin Mitchell behind the defense on a 48-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
“We got the deep ball to Austin early, and then after that we really didn’t do anything offensively except right before the half and then right there in the fourth quarter, but I thought it was a really poor effort on offense in all phases …” Scelfo said after the Lions outgained UIW 515-317 in total offense. “We hit some plays. There were some plays, but consistency, there wasn’t any. When you turn it over that many times, you’re not going to have any consistency. It’s just not going to happen.”
Ronald Cherry III sacked Copeland for a 5-yard loss on fourth down to end the next UIW drive, but Devonte Williams lost a fumble to end SLU’s possession.
“Our defense executed and I came free,” Cherry III said of the sack after recording two in the game. “Simple. It’s all about execution, but I believe tonight we didn’t execute as good as we can. We’ve just got to be resilient. We’ve got guys in here who love to work.”
Southeastern gets an open date next week before traveling to face Houston Baptist on Oct. 26.
“You want to jump back out and play tomorrow to tell you the truth …,” Scelfo said. “That’s not what the schedule says. The schedule says we’re going to get a week to work on some stuff, so we’ve got to look at it as a positive.”
Scelfo is confident the Lions can turn things around for the stretch run.
“We’ve played six games now, and if you haven’t watched us for six games and know what kind of character this team’s got, I think you’re blind, and you’ve got your head in the sand,” Scelfo said. “These guys are going to come out and play. They’re going to play. I’m not worried about that part. I want them to play smarter. I want them to play better.”
