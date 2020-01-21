HAMMOND – Southeastern football coach Frank Scelfo isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
On the heels of receiving a contract extension that will keep him with the Lions through the 2024 season, there’s more work to do after Southeastern advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs last season for the second time in program history.
“We saw growth,” Scelfo said. “We had a change in culture, or an evolution, I guess, but we saw growth. That would be the big thing for us.”
That growth helped the Lions finish with an 8-5 record before No. 6 Montana eliminated the Lions 73-28 to end their playoff run. Southeastern finished the season ranked 18th in the FCS Coaches Poll and 19th in the STATS Perform Poll.
“As far as us going to Montana, did we think we had a chance to win up there? Absolutely,” said Scelfo, who was selected the Southland Conference Coach of the Year after the Lions were picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll. “Are we disappointed we didn’t? Absolutely. That’s something we take a look at all the time, but we don’t ever go into a game not thinking we can win.”
Scelfo is hopeful the loss to Montana, as well as a 28-27 loss to Nicholls in the regular season finale in which the Lions lost a fumble at the Colonel 1 with 15 seconds to play, will help drive his team heading into the 2020 season.
“I think the commitment, them understanding that just getting to the second round of the playoffs, there was a lot of disappointment,” Scelfo said. “It wasn’t good enough. Falling short against Nicholls in the (SLC) championship game wasn’t good enough. We can’t be satisfied with that, so we’ve got bigger things ahead of us, and they know that the commitment that we made this past year wasn’t enough. We’ve got to do more because we don’t want to fall short again on the 1-yard line. We don’t want to travel to the second round of the playoffs and the game turn out like that. So we want more, and for us to get more, we’ve got to do more, and I think they understand that.”
With Scelfo locked up contractually as the Lions’ coach, the goal is to continue to build on this season’s success.
“I think there was a lot of confidence shown in me the first time two years ago when they hired me,” Scelfo said. “I’m happy that the commitment that our administration – (SLU president) Dr. (John) Crain and (athletic director) Jay (Artigues) and everybody in the Southeastern family decided that we could all get together and say we really like the direction we’re going into on the field, in the classroom, in the community. As we go forward, we want to keep on the same path, just take it to greater heights.”
Scelfo is also mindful of the history that’s involved in being the Lions' head coach, and it's more than just coaching the current team.
“I want to represent this university, but I’m holding the place here for the people who played here and the people who graduated from here,” Scelfo said. “I know that. The alma mater of people that go to college, wherever you go, that’s always a proud point for you, and Southeastern’s a proud place for a lot of people. I’ve heard from a lot of people, I promise you, and it’s a humbling thing to be able to lead the team that they played on 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago … and allow those guys to feel proud of the product that’s on the field, and that’s what we want to do. We want to push this thing to the limit and continue to grow it and let’s see how far we can take it for a long period of time consistently.”
Scelfo said getting the program to the next level starts with attention to detail and consistency in carrying out those details.
“It’s a culture where people take care of each other in the locker room and on the practice field, in the classroom and off the field,” he said. “It’s a total commitment 365 (days), 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By doing that, then we’ve got a chance. If you don’t do that, you can expect things to happen sometimes that you really don’t want to happen. We want to stay away from those issues or problems that arise when you don’t take care of the little things in attention to detail.”
That culture started to take shape last offseason, and Scelfo said part of that stemmed from players understanding the expectations and being more familiar with schemes in his second year as coach, even with some changes on the coaching staff.
“It always helps,” Scelfo said. “There’s a better understanding of what each side is capable of doing, what each side wants, the expectations, things like that, so that’s always going to help. But I think the biggest thing was is that everybody’s pulling in the same direction. Because everybody was pulling in the same direction, that allowed everything to move smoother. There wasn’t people questioning or there wasn’t everybody going in opposite ways and not being on the same page. We’re all on the same page from a staff standpoint, and I think for the team, for the most part, you saw that on the field.”
Senior Chason Virgil and junior Cole Kelley quarterbacked an offense that finished second in the FCS in passing offense (354.4 ypg) and total offense (484.8 ypg), fifth in first downs (322) and 12th in scoring offense (36.6 ppg).
On top of that, the Lions had the only receiving corps in the FCS to feature five players with 500 or more yards receiving. CJ Turner led the Lions with 78 catches, 963 yards, 7 TDs), followed by Austin Mitchell (57-896, 8 TDs), Javon Conner (57-679, 7 TDs), Bransen Schwebel (50-609, 4 TDs) and Devonte Williams (68-571, 3 TDs), who also led the Lions in rushing with 599 yards and 8 TDs.
Scelfo said a driving factor for the Lions’ offensive success came from the rapport Virgil built with his receivers in the second season in offensive coordinator Greg Stevens’ system.
“That was huge,” Scelfo said. “The familiarity between those guys kind of knowing where everybody is and knowing what they were doing and how they were going to do it, that, to me, was invaluable. I think that will continue to grow. We’ve got some guys coming back. We’ve got some guys who know each other.”
The Lions finished last season with Scelfo wanting the team to be more aggressive on the offensive and defensive fronts. On offense, left tackle Pat Allen was selected an AFCA FCA All-American, while Jarius Gooch was a second-team All-Southland Conference performer. Defensively, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was a second-team all-SLC selection up front.
“I think what we did was make a change in the way we were teaching,” Scelfo said. “I think that (coaches) A.J. Hopp and Joe Scelfo on the offensive side and Raymond Monica on the defensive side is where the difference was. We were much more aggressive in our teachings, and it allowed our players to play better. We did a better job teaching and coaching this year, and the players responded the same way.”
Scelfo was also pleased with how the team responded in the wake of several injuries, particularly at linebacker and in the secondary, where the Lions had to turn to a number of freshmen who saw significant playing time.
“That’s the next man up mentality, but when you build your program – and that’s what we’re doing – we’re still building it with freshmen and growing them up and developing them, then when those things do happen, you have somebody there,” Scelfo said. “We got there at the linebacker position. We feel good about that, but you saw at other positions when we had some attrition because of injury or whatever, we had some issues. So as the season wore on with the injuries, especially at the cornerback position, we had some problems there because there wasn’t enough quality depth. We’ve got to get better there.”
Defensive back Ferlando Jordan was a consensus All-American, leading the nation with three pick-sixes, while linebacker Alexis Ramos and defensive back Xavier Lewis were second-team All-SLC selections, but the Lions are in search of a defensive coordinator after Lance Guidry left after one season to join Willie Taggart’s staff at Florida Atlantic.
“In this profession, you never know what’s going to take place, so we’re going to move forward,” Scelfo said just hours before news of Guidry’s departure was public Thursday. “If somebody does leave, we’ll replace them with somebody we feel is going to do a better job, just like we do with our players. Our players are going to leave every year, and that’s the reality of it, and when coaches leave you go out and find somebody else that really wants to be here, wants to contribute, wants to be a part of something special, and those are the guys we go out and hire, bring in, bring them into our culture, and they grow with us and they contribute along with the things that they can contribute to.”
The Lions brought in 16 players during the early signing period in December, including six defensive backs, three defensive linemen and four offensive linemen. Scelfo said seven of those players will join the team at mid-term.
“I think we got some guys that are going to come in help us and I’m extremely happy about that,” Scelfo said.
Heading into the Feb. 5 signing day, Scelfo said the Lions are looking to add eight to 10 players, focusing on cornerbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and another quarterback.
“We’re going to start off here in Hammond, and we’re going to start branching out and keep branching out and get the guys that fit that want to be here,” Scelfo said of recruiting. “We want guys that have a passion for Southeastern, and if they don’t have it, if we’ve got to talk them into coming, we don’t want them. They can go somewhere else. But if they have a passion for Southeastern, those are the guys that we want here, and because of that, we’re going to get the guys who really believe in what we’re doing, our culture, the direction we’re going into and what we want to try to do here, and we’ll continue to go out and as we travel across the country, we’ll get guys from anywhere that believes in us, we’ll take them here as long as they want to play.”
Scelfo also made it clear he’s in it for the long haul and to get the program to the next level.
“From the day I got here I said that I was going to build it from the ground up, that it wasn’t going to be a quick fix and I was going to hurry up and get out,” Scelfo said. “I’ve got a plan in place. It’s a long-term plan, and I want to continue to grow and build what we’ve got in place now … I’m not looking to go anywhere else, that much I can tell you. I think the contract extension and me signing it and agreeing to it showed that, and it also showed the commitment by the university for the same thing.”
