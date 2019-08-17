HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana second-year linebackers coach Chris Lachney does not have the wealth of experience in his meeting room that some other Lion football position groups feature.
The linebackers on the 2019 Southeastern Louisiana roster have played in a combined 43 games in a Southeastern uniform, and 31 of those were played by Zeke Jenkins, who is in his first season as a linebacker after playing fullback his first three seasons in Hammond.
Despite the lack of experience, Lachney has been encouraged with his linebackers’ progress during fall camp.
“This has been a fun camp and we’ve got a great dynamic among the linebackers,” Lachney said. “We have a pair of seniors and a couple of juniors, but the majority of our group were playing high school football this time last year. Our new guys have brought a youthful energy and it’s so enjoyable to see how fast their improving each day.”
The most experienced linebacker on the roster is Mike Mason, who saw action in nine games as a reserve in 2018, finishing the season with 26 tackles. Both defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and head coach Frank Scelfo have praised Mason throughout the fall. Lachney concurs, but not just for his play on the field.
“Mike came here as a dynamic playmaker and a good ball player,” Lachney said. “Mike’s biggest growth has come mentally and emotionally. He’s our leader, brings a sense of calmness out there and is the glue that holds our group together. Mike had made so much improvement on how he handles himself off the field and that’s allowing him to produce on the field. It’s a really cool story that I’ll be telling for a long time.”
While Mason is the leader and the starter at one linebacker spot, several Lions are competing to be Mason’s running mate in Guidry’s 4-2-5 scheme. Jenkins, newcomer Alexis Ramos and freshman Davion Nassri of Denham Springs High, among others are battling for playing time, as spring starter Arlen Williams battles through nagging injuries.
“We’ve really had good competition throughout camp,” Lachney said. “With Arlen out, we’ve had guys step up and make the most of their opportunity. Our guys are working hard to beat other guys out, but ultimately we’re all going to be winners. Whoever earns that spot, is going to be as good as he can be because we all made him that way.”
With just under two weeks remaining until the Aug. 29 7 p.m. season opener versus No. 6 Jacksonville State in Strawberry Stadium, Lachney is happy with where the Lion linebackers are at as a group.
“There’s always going to be a little bit of a learning curve when you have young guys, but we feel like we’ve worked past that,” Lachney said. “We’ve installed a new scheme with Coach Guidry taking over, so all of us – veterans and freshmen – were on the same page as far as learning a new system.
“It’s a linebacker-friendly scheme that allows our guys to run and make plays,” Lachney added. “Our best players are doing their best things right now in this system, which is a good thing.”
Southeastern will take a day off on Sunday, before returning to the field on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. practice under the Strawberry Stadium lights.
2019 Fall Camp Schedule
Sunday, August 18 – Off
Monday, August 19 – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 20 – 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 1 p.m. – Media Day
