HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer team continues to build towards a promising 2020 season with the addition of five student-athletes to this year’s roster including Marina Blanco, Makenzie Maher, Hailie Yoder and twin sisters Halli and Haylii Roe.
Maher, a redshirt sophomore, comes to the Lady Lions after transferring from LSU. The Denham Springs native played in 12 matches at forward in 2019 for the Lady Tigers.
The Denham Springs High grad was three-time first team All-District selection for DSHS, where she scored 86 career goals. Maher joined the Lady Lions in the spring, scoring the winning goal in the lone spring game.
“Makenzie’s work rate, like many of the other newcomers, is second to none,” said fourth-year SLU coach Chris McBride. “She actually joined us in the spring and really impressed the coaching staff. She came in right away and pushed her teammates to be better and we can already see the positive affect she’s had on everybody on this team.”
Yoder, out of Gilbert, Ariz., gives the Lady Lions some added depth at the midfield position. The Seton Catholic Prep grad scored 20 goals and had eight assists (48 points) as a senior for SCP. The freshman was also named team MVP for SCP three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019).
“Hailie has a really good IQ of the game,” said McBride. “She can play several positions whether it’s at the backline or midfield. She’s very good with the ball at her feet. I think distribution for her will be key because if she gets on the ball and finds the pass more times than not she is going to help create an attack for us.”
The Roe sisters, natives of Humble, Texas, bring in more strength to an already solid SLU backline. Both graduates of Atasocita High School, Halli and Haylii were named to the All-District Region 3 District 22 team in 2019.
“Halli and Haylii’s growth has been incredible,” said McBride. “One of the things that drew us to both of them was their fundamental values. They constantly work hard and have an energy that will spread amongst the team. They’re going to help set the bar very high for the rest of the incoming freshman. We’re very excited to have them part of the team.”
Blanco, a defender out of Santander, Spain, brings a level of toughness to the Lady Lions that McBride in confident brings a potent combination to the team.
“Marina’s knowledge of the game is incredible,” said McBride. “She’s a really hard worker that is another blue collar kid that is going to compete and do anything she’s asked to do. She is fearless, brave and commits to the tackles and will win some headers. Not to mention her blocking ability is incredible so she is going to add a lot of value to our backline.”
Blanco, Yoder, Maher and the Roe twins complete a 2020 recruiting class that totaled nine including Caroline Malmliden, Olivia LaCava, E.J. Jones and Kathleen Myers. The group joins an SLU squad that returns 25 of 28 letter winners from last season.
