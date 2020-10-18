HAMMOND – Former Denham Springs High soccer standout Makenzie Maher scored a goal as ‘Team Lions’ and 'Team Southeastern’ battled to a 2-2 tie Sunday at Strawberry Stadium in the second fall scrimmage for the Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer team.
Team SLU struck first just moments into the match when junior Jamie Raynes scored on a cross from Ellie Williams. ‘Team Lions’ tied it up in the ninth minute after freshman Kathleen Myers scored off a lead from senior Megan Gordon.
Myers, out of Oxford, Miss., scored again on an assist from Gordon in the 29th minute, giving Team Lions the lead, 2-1, at halftime.
Team SLU tied it up in the 73rd minute as redshirt freshman Maher scored on a one-on-one break away, blasting a shot into the bottom left corner of the net to secure the tie.
“It was really good to get out and compete the way we did today,” fourth-year SLU soccer coach Chris McBride said. “It was a beautiful day and we had some of the players’ families and friends able to come out and the enjoy the match. Today really had the game day atmosphere to it so a lot of positives came from it. All and all I was happy with what I saw from the girls today. We’ve been working a lot this fall and I felt like a lot of what we’ve been working on was implemented in today’s game.”
Team SLU outshot Team Lions 12-8 in Sunday’s 80-minute match. Sophomore Mya Guillory led Team Southeastern with five shots while freshman Hailie Yoder added four. Lexie Gundersen and Claire Huston paced Team Lions with three shots each.
The Lady Lions will continue preparations for the regular season, which is slated to start in February with their first Southland match scheduled for Feb. 14 at Lamar. Non-conference matches have not been announced.
