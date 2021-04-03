HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer team scored three unanswered goals in the second half, including one from former Denham Springs High standout Makenzie Maher, to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 3-1, Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
With the win, the Lady Lions (5-2-3 Southland) clinched a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament which begins Tuesday, April 13 in Beaumont, Texas.
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Lions wasted little time in cashing in early in the second half. Sophomore Mya Guillory scored her fifth goal of the season in the 50th minute on a cross from Hitomi Konno.
Shortly after, sophomore Maher added to the SLU lead. The LSU transfer netted her fourth goal of the campaign in the 56th minute on Jamie Raines’ assist making it 2-0 Lady Lions.
“It just goes back to our motto,” said Maher. “Every play is a new opportunity and I was able to take the great pass from Jamie out wide. And I just took a touch and stayed composed and put it in the back of the net.”
Sophomore Ellie Williams put the game away for the Lady Lions in the 68th minute. The Frisco, Texas, native sent a shot from 15 yards out that deflected off an Islanders’ defender past A&M-Corpus Christi goalkeeper Kyleigh Hall making it 3-0 SLU.
The Islanders (4-8-3, 3-5-2 Southland) got on the board in the 82nd minute. Larissa Fagundes scored on a free kick from 30 yards out that got past the diving Nadine Maher in the SLU net. The goal was the first allowed by the Lady Lions in 474 minutes of action going back five matches to the 3rd minute against McNeese March 12.
But it wouldn’t be nearly enough for the Islanders as the Lady Lions went on to pick up the victory. The win kept SLU undefeated at home for the season (4-0-1).
The Lady Lions were led by Guillory with three shots, two on goal. Maher and Williams each had two shots, both on goals as well to aid SLU. The Islanders were paced by Abby Deakin with three shots, all on goal.
“It was a really good, complete performance today,” said fourth-year SLU head coach Chris McBride. “We knew Corpus Christi was going to try and possess the ball on their own half and try and draw us out and I thought we did a good job of sticking to the defensive game plan. I thought we had some good opportunities in the first half that we weren’t quite able to cash in on in the first half. But in the second half we created even more opportunities and capitalized on them.”
Southeastern outshot A&M-Corpus Christi, 12-8, for the match as the Lady Lions finished with nine shots on goal.
Next up, the Lady Lions will face Nicholls in the regular season finale at home Friday at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium for Senior Night.
