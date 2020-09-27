The Southeastern women’s soccer team hosted its first of two fall scrimmages Sunday at Strawberry Stadium with ‘Team Lions’ defeating ‘Team Southeastern’, 3-0.
The match featured two 35-minute halves. Team Lions opened the scoring in the first half when sophomore Ellie Williams scored on a penalty kick in the 15th minute.
Former Denham Springs High standout Makenzie Maher helped add to Team Lions’ lead in the second half on another penalty kick goal in the 48th minute.
Williams, a Frisco, Texas native, set up the final goal as she delivered a beautiful cross right in front of the net to senior Hitomi Konno to clinch the win for Team Lions.
“It was really good to see the girls get out there and compete against each other,” said fourth-year SLU coach Chris McBride. “It was nice and exciting to get the uniforms on after such a long time off. The players looked like they enjoyed the competition and had a good time which is the main thing with everything that’s happened this fall. We just wanted to get some positive work on the field and we did that today.”
Team Lions outshot Team Southeastern 11-5 led by Williams with four shots including three on goal. Junior Claire Huston attempted three shots including one on goal while Maher had two shots, both on goal, to pace Team Lions.
Sophomore Mya Guillory led the way for Team Southeastern with three shots including one on goal.
The teams will face off again Sunday Oct. 18 at a time TBA at Strawberry Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.