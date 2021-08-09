HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference Tournament cChampion Southeastern Louisiana University women's soccer team earned eight selections on the 2021 Ready Preseason All-Southland Conference Women's Soccer team, the league office announced Monday.
SLU midfielder Megan Gordon, defenders Dalton Fish and Emma Jones and forwards Mya Guillory and Makenzie Maher were all automatic first-team selections to Monday's preseason team as all five made last year's postseason All-Southland team.
Guillory and Maher return as the Lady Lions' (8-3-4 in 2020) top two goal scorers from the 2020 campaign. Guillory, a junior from Prairieville, led the team in goals (6) and assists (5).
Maher, a sophomore from Denham Springs, scored five goals on the season as she earned the 2020 Southland Newcomer of the Year award.
Jones and Fish led the Lady Lions in minutes played as the two were anchors on a SLU backline that yielded just 10 goals in 15 matches. As a result, Jones, a sophomore from Dripping Springs, Texas, was tabbed as last year's Southland Freshman of the Year while Fish, a senior from Pflugerville, Texas, earned first team All-Southland.
The Lady Lions also got three student-athletes on to the second team including Southland Conference Tournament MVP, goalkeeper Nadine Maher. The Dublin, Ireland, native finished last season with eight shutouts including three in the conference tournament.
Sophomore Hailie Yoder earned a spot on second team after breaking out in the Southland Conference Tournament and earning a spot on the conference All-Tournament team. Out of Gilbert, Arizona, Yoder scored a pair of goals in the conference tournament with one coming against Stephen F. Austin in the semifinals and the other in the championship game against Sam Houston.
Sophomore defender Haylii Roe rounds out the Lady Lions’ preseason accolades as she joins Yoder and Maher on the second team. The Humble, Texas native was a mainstay in the SLU backline playing all 15 matches with 14 starts and was a key part of the defensive gem SLU turned in during the conference tournament.
The Lady Lions will have their final tune up for the regular season Wednesday when they take on LSU (8-8-3 in 2020) in a scrimmage at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge.
