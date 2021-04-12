FRISCO, Texas – Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer coach Chris McBride was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year while Dalton Fish, Megan Gordon, Emma Jones, Mya Guillory and Makenzie Maher all were named to the 2020 All-Southland Conference women’s soccer team, the league office announced Monday.
Jones, Fish and Gordon each earned first team All-Southland selections while Guillory and Maher, a former Denham Springs High player, were named to the second team. Maher was selected as Southland Newcomer of the Year while Jones was Freshman of the Year.
“I'm extremely excited for our student athletes for their accomplishments this year,” said McBride. “The whole team has worked tirelessly since August to not have the season we had in 2019 and I'm very proud of the team's improvements this year.”
McBride, in his fourth year as Lady Lions' head coach, helped guide SLU (6-2-3 Southland) to an eight-match unbeaten streak (5-0-3) to end the regular season. Despite being picked 11th in the preseason poll, SLU finished fifth in the standings punching a ticket to the Southland Conference Tournament.
The eight-game conference unbeaten streak is the longest in the 25-year history of the Southeastern soccer program. SLU also finished with an unbeaten record at home (5-0-1).
Jones, a defender, started all 11 matches and played in all but one minute for the entire season as she was tabbed Freshman of the Year in the conference. The Dripping Springs, Texas native helped the SLU defense to five shutouts in 11 matches, including a streak of 574 minutes without allowing a goal.
“Emma arrived in August very eager to start her college career,” said McBride. “And immediately had an impact. She came in and worked relentlessly all fall and earned a starting spot this spring, she's helped push the whole team to be defensively sound this year.”
Fish, also a defender, started all 11 matches as well playing all but 10 minutes for the season. The junior was a vital piece of the Lady Lions’ backline that allowed just three goals in the last eight matches.
Gordon, out of Clophill, England, had played every minute of every match including six overtimes before the season finale against Nicholls. Her senior leadership and ability to break up opponent’s attacks and create attacks for SLU was instrumental.
Guillory, a sophomore, led the Lady Lions with six goals. She ranked in the top five in the Southland in goals, points (15), shots (35) and game winning-goals (2). The second-team All-Southland selection scored the golden goal in the SLU’s season opening victory over Lamar, 3-2, in double overtime.
Maher, the conference Newcomer of the Year, scored five goals on the season and in five different matches. The sophomore led the team in shots on goal with 17, which was fifth in the Southland. She accounted for nearly one-third of SLU’s goals scored.
“Makenzie was another player who was very eager to get started this year,” said McBride. “She's been craving feedback all year on her performances and worked very hard on her game. Her aggressiveness and work rate have helped our whole team create some attacking opportunities this year.”
It's the first time since the 2014 season that the Lady Lions got five or more on the All-Southland team.
SLU faces fourth-seeded Northwestern State (9-3-1, 7-3-1 Southland) Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Beaumont, Texas, in the Southland Conference Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.