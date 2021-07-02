It’s been almost two months since LSU Alexandria’s softball season ended, and Bailey Hughes is still trying to wrap her head around what she accomplished during her senior year.
“It was incredible,” the former Denham Springs High standout said of being named the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year. “I wasn’t expecting it all. I know we had had a good season, but my teammates helped me out a lot. I always play hard for them. They push me to work harder each and every day, and I still can’t believe it. It’s still hard to find words. It was such an honor.”
Getting to this point was a journey for Hughes, who graduated from Denham Springs High in 2017 and started her career at Nicholls State.
As a freshman at Nicholls, Hughes played in 26 games with 19 starts while hitting .220, including a home run, five doubles and eight RBIs.
“When I was playing, we weren’t playing home games yet because our field was under renovation, and once we started playing home games, I guess the crowd and everything, I got nervous,” Hughes said.
After her freshman season, Nicholls coach Angel Santiago talked things over with Hughes in her exit meeting, which eventually led to a new role for Hughes on the team.
“I worked on my hitting, my fielding. I got faster, quicker on my feet, and it ended up leading to different playing time than I was used to, but definitely playing time,” Hughes said. “Pretty much every game, every other game, I was getting in and getting to help out somehow.”
During her sophomore season, Hughes was primarily as a pinch-runner while appearing in 25 games, getting two hits and an RBI during the season while scoring 10 runs and going 3-for-3 in stolen bases.
“My coach (Santiago), he sat me down and we had talked about it,” Hughes said of becoming primarily a pinch runner. “We agreed that that was my role on the team and that’s how I was going to help the team the most -- getting on, stealing bases when I can, just taking extra bases.
“I accepted that role, because I know my freshman year, I played for a little while and then I didn’t get to play at all, so I was like, ‘I want something. I want to help out in any way that I can.’”
Hughes said her new role at Nicholls gave her a new perspective on the game.
“Coming in, most girls that go and play college ball, they always played in high school, always played in travel ball,” she said. “It really helped me see the whole team aspect and how everyone really does make a difference. I just made me appreciate it when I got to LSUA, the girls who didn’t get to play so much but they had their little roles. It made me appreciate them even more.”
After two seasons at Nicholls, she transferred to LSU Alexandria for academic reasons.
“I realized that I really wasn’t done,” Hughes, who graduated from LSUA in cardiovascular technology, said. “I didn’t want to finish playing softball, and LSU Alexandria had a four-year (radiation) tech program, and that ended up not being what I did. I did something very similar. Rad techs are only a two-year program, but LSUA had it for a four-year degree, so that was what originally sparked my interest in going there.”
Hughes called the decision a blessing.
“I didn’t even realize it at the time how much this change is really going to mean to me, not only school-wise, but softball-wise,” she said. “I love the people in Thibodaux and at Nicholls, but the people at LSUA really helped me shape into a better player and person, and I’m just so grateful for all of them.”
She said her biggest adjustment going to LSU was being a bit further from home, but she started all 18 games in a season that was shortened by COVID-19. Hughes ended her junior season third on the team in hits with 15 and batting average (.306), while leading the team in slugging percentage (.531), on base percentage (.404) and triples (3). She was second on the team in RBIs and runs scored with eight in both categories.
Hughes said the cancellation of the season came at a time when the Lady Generals were gaining some momentum.
“We were going into conference at home, and we were ready to go in and get a big sweep, and it all got shut down,” she said. “I know it really hurt us as players and as coaches, but I know it made us more ready to come out this year.”
She said the offseason heading into her senior year was different, with Hughes getting a job at a time when the season would have been getting to the home stretch.
“I started my job the day after Easter, and I was working 40 hours a week,” she said. “It was very weird, because normally I’ll come home and get a summer job for June, July and August, but this was an extra three months I had. It really worked out. I took some summer classes. My job was able to help me pay for those, so it really did work out in that way, too.”
On top of that, Hughes said she worked to stay in shape for softball.
“I worked out, I lifted weights a lot more than I did softball stuff,” she said. “I was still able to go do that, but once we got back to school, I would go get extra work in definitely a few times a week before we started everything because it was something I think we were all ready to get back to. It wasn’t just me. I would go with some of my teammates. We would go hit on the field, in the cages, we would go throw extra, just anything we could do.”
The team returned to campus in August and took a few weeks before ramping things up, practicing four or five times a week for eight weeks.
“We started slow because they knew a lot of us hadn’t had a lot of work over the past couple of weeks, but I think we all picked up really well because I think we were all just so ready to get back at it,” Hughes said.
That doesn’t mean things were easy for Hughes and her teammates.
“It was definitely an adjustment,” she said. “I know our team, right when we started that whole eight weeks in the fall where we were just constant, we were tired. We were having to get used to waking up early again and going to class and doing all kind of different things. I don’t think we adjusted all the way until the spring when we came back in January for the actual season. I think once we got that, we kicked it into gear toward the end of January, early February right before we started playing and we realized … that, hey, this is our team. Our coaches always say this is our team.”
It’s a mindset that served the team well as Hughes said the team started the season with 16 players before dropping down to 11 at one point.
“We just had some really, crazy, bizarre injuries. They like a small roster over there. They like to really get to invest in everything, but I think after this year, he’s (LSUA co-coach Adam Burch) probably going to have to get more players for next year,” Hughes chuckled. “There was one game we started off with 11, a girl gets hurt, and the way we had the subs worked, we would have had to play in the field with eight players.”
The team went 22-14 with a 15-3 record in conference play, clinching a share of the conference title.
“You wouldn’t guess looking from the outside in,” Hughes said of the injury situation. “We played really well to be honest. Every time one person got hurt, one person stepped up and we kept moving because that’s all we could do. We just wanted to play for the girls who couldn’t.”
“We played for each other very, very well,” Hughes said. “That was one of my favorite things about this team.”
The Lady Generals’ season ended after losing their only two games in the conference tournament while having only 10 players because of COVID protocols.
“It was hard,” Hughes said. “I thought we had a really good chance to come out and win the tournament, but missing those players definitely hurt us a lot. The other teams really stepped up when they needed to.”
Even with those obstacles, Hughes started all 36 games, hitting .429 with 30 runs and 27 RBIs. She started the season as the team’s No. 3 hitter but moved to the leadoff spot because of an injury to a teammate. Hughes eventually made her way back to the No. 3 spot.
“I was normally a two or three-hole, so getting to start off the game, it was definitely an adjustment, but once I got more comfortable with it I realized that pitchers like to throw first pitch strikes in the games, so I would like to swing at them, and then once I got moved back down to the three hole, I got too comfortable with the leadoff. I had to get back used to the three-hole, but I really like hitting with runners on base, so it was a good thing when I got moved back down. I felt more comfortable.”
She was conference player of the week during the final week of March with a double, a triple, two homers and 11 RBIs but collected just two hits the next week.
“After that, I stopped, I went, I did extra work that week hitting,” Hughes said. “I told myself I was trying to do too much, and I simplified the things that I was doing. From then on, it was pretty steady the rest of the year.”
“The girls, they really embraced me and took me in,” Hughes continued. “I tried to just be the leader on and off the field for them and just come out and do my job every single day. I didn’t try to do too much ever. I just wanted to come out and hopefully help my team get some wins because we all like to win.”
Hughes also had seven home runs, 11 doubles and a triple.
“This year, I really don’t know what happened,” Hughes said of the home runs. “We were just hitting batting practice, and Coach Adam kept throwing me this one high pitch and I just kept hitting it far, so he kept telling me, ‘That’s your pitch. That’s what you need to look for.’ I like high and inside the most, but any kind of high pitch. I don’t know. This past year, I really figured out how to get my hands on top of it and get through the ball, not get underneath it. I was able to take the elevated ball and take it out more than I had been able to my whole life.”
Hughes also went 18-for-19 in stolen bases this season.
“It’s just getting a good jump, and you can’t be afraid,” Hughes said of her approach to stealing bases. “Once you go, you’ve got to go. I remember the one time I got thrown out. We were a Houston Victoria. I don’t know what I was thinking before the pitch, but I remember thinking that I needed to leave a little later because I thought the umpire was watching me. I left too late, so I thought about it too much. As soon as I got thrown out, I got back into the dugout, I was like ‘I can’t wait to steal again.’ It’s just always something I like doing. I like when people don’t expect it. I like to mess with catchers a lot take big leads and get them to look at you a lot. That’s definitely one of my favorite parts about the game is running bases.”
All of that culminated in Hughes being named the conference player of the year.
“I honestly just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It’s just such an honor and I’m so grateful because we had so many good players, not only on my team, but in our conference. It felt really good.”
Hughes has another year of eligibility, but she won’t be returning to LSU Alexandria. Instead, she’ll begin a job at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge in about two weeks.
“It wasn’t a decision I came to lightly and everything,” Hughes said. “I don’t know if it’s really hit me all the way yet because I guess I’m supposed to be off right now anyway. Normally I would be. I guess it will hit me more when they start playing again, but right now, I feel confident that I made the right decision. I know softball isn’t forever, and the way last season ended, not only just for me, but as a team, I love that team so much, and it was time.”
“I’m thankful for obviously this sport, and all it’s done for me,” Hughes said. “It’s opened so many doors, and I’m definitely going to miss it.”
