Natalie Parker has a message for those are considering attending junior college to continue their athletic careers.
“It’s great (to play) juco, because you get a lot of experience to kind of go against more college athletes,” said Parker, the former Denham Springs High softball standout who recently wrapped up her career at Hinds Community College and will be moving on to Belhaven to continue playing. “People think that juco is kind of just a step above high school, but there are some real deal athletes at the juco level. Not everybody wants to go play after (junior college), I guess. They just want to get their two years, get their education. It’s crazy how good these girls are that we’re going against. I think going juco to another four-year (school) is such a great thing.”
As a senior at DSHS, Parker earned first team All-Parish and All-District 4-5A honors as a pitcher and an honorable mention selection to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State team after going 21- with 242 strikeouts.
“I didn’t get any offers other than jucos,” Parker said. “It was what I wanted to do, of course, but I didn’t really have another choice. I don’t regret it at all. I feel like even if I did get other offers, I would go juco first.”
Parker made the most of her freshman season at Hinds, compiling a 4.41 ERA over 33.1 innings, while batting .296 with nine doubles, 14 runs and 10 RBIs, helping the team to a 9-7 record before the season was halted because of COVID.
“(It was) a little shaky,” Parker said of her freshman season. “I was still a little nervous, and we didn’t really get that many games in in the regular season to get really comfortable with playing and getting the nerves out.”
“I was really upset we couldn’t go back and play, but I also knew that I had another year,” Parker continued. “It was really upsetting for the sophomores that weren’t going to go play (after juco). I think there was maybe one that went to go play after. That was just it. It was not even really closure for them.”
After the season came to an early end, Parker said she played in ‘a couple’ of tournaments last summer.
“It was kind of weird,” she said. “I’m so used to being on the go, staying in hotels and doing all the tournaments every weekend. It was strange not to do that because it’s what I’ve been used to for 10 years now.”
Parker put her freshman year, and going into her sophomore season, into perspective.
“Us, going into our sophomore year, we were still basically freshmen because we didn’t get the games in,” she said. “The sophomores before us got a whole season and they knew exactly what to expect going into the next year. It was kind of like we had to all figure it out together, the whole team, because it’s freshmen and sophomores. We were kind of on the same page as the freshmen coming in.”
She said it was still a learning process heading into her sophomore season, but it also helped the team come together.
“We competed together and we worked together really good because … we had to figure it out all together, so we learned how to play together really good,” she said.
In turn, Parker said that helped the team build confidence.
“I think in the fall we knew we were going to be pretty good because we were winning some games, and we were winning some games we were not supposed to,” Parker said.
Parker went 8-7 with 79 strikeouts in 102 innings this season, while splitting starting duties in doubleheaders with former Zachary standout Ashley Lopez.
“Confidence,” Parker said of her approach in the circle. “You’ve got to not be scared of your competition. I’ve always preached that. You just have to go out there and know that you’re going to do your best and have confidence in yourself.”
Additionally, Parker had a .408 batting average, leading the team in RBIs (48), extra base hits (30) and home runs (6) on her way to earning first-team All-State honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
“I love hitting,” Parker said. “I probably focus on my hitting more than I do my pitching, which probably shouldn’t happen, but it’s just what I like to do.
“I think it honestly just kind of happened because we have some very good hitters on our team,” Parker said with a laugh. “I (use) the same approach as I do pitching. Go up there, know that the pitcher’s not going to be better than you. Just swing out your shoes. That’s really my approach. I don’t focus on the spin or where it’s going. I’m just like, ‘if it’s there, I’m going to hit it.”
Parker wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue her playing career beyond junior college, but she said she found a renewed love for the game as the season got rolling. Hinds finished 16-19 with a 14-14 record in conference play.
“I went back and forth for a really long time,” she said. “Even since my freshman year, it just was going through my mind if I wanted to play after (junior college) or not. It was a ‘no’ for the longest, and I realized that I didn’t want it to end. I had an opportunity, so I had to take it.”
That opportunity came from Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., which Parker said is roughly 20 minutes from the Hinds campus in Raymond, Miss.
“I just love Mississippi,” Parker said. “I love the area over there, and I’m just used to it. I’m comfortable there. It’s a very good school, a very good team. I like the coaches. I’m really happy with the choice I made.”
“First of all, it’s right there,” Parker continued. “That was my thing was the location, and the school is beautiful. It’s a very good school. In the softball aspect of it, they’re a great, great team, and they made if very far last year, and I want to be a part of a program that is successful.”
Parker went on a visit to Belhaven and originally told Blazers coach Kevin Griffin she wasn’t going to continue playing before having a change of heart.
“I was just really enjoying softball at that point, and I was having a lot of fun,” Parker said. “I just didn’t want to give that up yet if I didn’t have to.”
Parker said practice begins Aug. 23, and she’ll be going in having not played at all this summer.
“I went and hit at the field, or I went and pitched, but I didn’t really get any live games in,” she said. “It was weird, but it was also kind of a weight off my shoulders. I can just relax for the summer and go to work and then not have to worry about anything else.”
For Parker, it’s all about having the opportunity to continue her career.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I keep telling my parents how excited I am to go over there and start everything up. I’m ready.”
