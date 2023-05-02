Former Denham Springs High softball standout Natalie Parker earned second-team All-Collegiate Conference of the South honors as a pitcher.
Parker, a junior at Belhaven University, saw time at pitcher and in the outfield this season, giving up 16 hits in 27.1 innings with a 1.02 ERA. Opponents hit .174 against her as she struck out 23 batters.
