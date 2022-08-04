Former Holden and current Louisiana Tech softball player Emma Hutchinson had a summer she won’t soon forget.
She spent most of her summer playing for the in the Florida Gulf Coast League as a member of the Bradenton Slice.
“It was really cool, and it was exciting,” Hutchinson said. “It was something that I’m glad I got the opportunity to do. I was all-in to go do that just because I got to live in Florida, who else gets to say that? Right by the beaches and play softball … It was living the life.”
The league featured 12 teams split into two divisions.
“This year, they formatted it more like college,” Hutchinson said. “We would play one game on Monday versus a team that was non-conference, one game on Tuesday versus another non-conference team, and then Thursday, Friday and Saturday, we’d play a series of three games in our conference.”
Hutchinson praised the competition level of the league, which featured players from Power 5 schools, mid-majors and junior colleges with many of them in the NCAA transfer portal, adding another layer to the summer league.
“It was cool meeting people from all over,” Hutchinson said. “I had a girl from Texas on my team, so she literally just got pack from playing in a national championship, and there were some girls from Oklahoma there, so it was cool getting to talk to them about all of those experiences.”
She also said South Alabama player Bailey Welch was her roommate over the summer. Welch is also roommates and teammates with Olivia Lackie, who played with Hutchinson at Holden.
Hutchinson, a pitcher, is hoping her involvement in the league will pay off once she returns to Ruston. She said each team’s roster featured four pitchers, but one pitcher on her team had an injury, while another left the team early to get all of her visits before making a commitment to a college, allowing Hutchinson and another pitcher on her team to get most of the reps during the season.
“Getting those reps in helped me a lot and facing highly competitive batters that I’ve never faced before and having a mix of all types of batters – power hitters, lefties, righties, slappers, triple threats – everybody, and from all these different schools that have different approaches and everything,” Hutchinson said. “(I) was really getting to be competitive with that. I was really working on limiting my walks and balls. I threw a majority first-pitch strikes. My dad (Rusty) kept up with some of my stats for me. I threw well over 75 percent first-pitch strikes, and then I only had (about) 10 walks all summer.”
Hutchinson joined the summer league coming off a college season in which Louisiana Tech captured the Conference USA championship and the top seed in the league’s tournament under first-year coach Josh Taylor after going 22-30 a season before.
“I’m going to be honest, after my freshman year if you would have asked me to play in a summer league, I would have been like, ‘No, I’m ready to go home. I don’t want to play softball right now …’, but this year was just so much fun, and the coaches that we had made the game fun and made me fall back in love with the game and in love with competing as a pitcher, so it really made it an easy decision for me to want to play some more softball.”
Louisiana Tech was swept by Florida Atlantic in its opening series of Conference USA play, but won every conference series after that, including a 6-5 victory over North Texas in which Hutchinson got the save to take that series.
“We hadn’t beat them in a series in a couple of years, and that’s kind of been our rival,” Hutchinson said. “It was just good to beat them, and they swept us all four games last year at home, so it was nice to be able to get the series win. I think all year we grew every game, every series. It was just growing all year – not necessarily growing pains, but just growing game to game, and getting more softball IQ, growing the game individually and as a team.”
Hutchinson, who finished the season 7-7, got the win in relief as Louisiana Tech rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 8-7 victory over Southern Miss which gave the team the conference championship.
“It was crazy,” Hutchinson said of the team’s turnaround. “I can’t even describe it. There’s no words to describe it. It was fun. I think we played so well because we were having fun and competing and competing is fun.”
Louisiana Tech finished the season 39-20 with an 18-6 conference record after losing just two players from last year. The team was picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll.
“All credit to Coach Taylor and the staff that he brought in,” Hutchinson said. “I could not be more thankful for them. I love playing for them, and it’s so much fun. It’s fun. I’ve used that word a lot, but it’s so much fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”
“I think Coach Taylor just knew how to light the fire under us, and now we know, ‘Oh yeah, we’re good’. We have that confidence and that swagger about us,” Hutchinson continued. “He just does a really good job of allowing us to have fun while also competing and being as competitive as possible and taking it seriously, but it was still a lot of fun.”
Hutchinson said Taylor and pitching coach Chelsea Cohen also helped boost her confidence individually. She said the coaching staff also built family-like atmosphere.
“The coaches just tell us if you’re confidence, you can do it, and we all have seen that you can do it, so just pushing that confidence on you helps a lot,” Hutchinson said.
She said she also had a different approach this past season.
“I tried to just stay more positive this year and not let anything affect me and have a short-term memory,” Hutchinson said.
This past season, Hutchinson appeared in 26 games for Louisiana Tech, with 10 starts and had nine strikeouts in a complete game win over Mississippi Valley. She also had complete game wins over Tulsa and an 8-0 win over Nicholls in five innings, striking out five while giving up two hits.
She said the summer league was big for her with Tech pitcher Audrey Pickett graduating.
“I started some games,” Hutchinson said of the summer league. “That’s another reason I went out there (to Florida), was to get a little more comfortable in a starting position as well to be able to come back in the fall and the spring and do whatever the coaches need me to do.”
At season’s end, Hutchinson earned the Conference USA Spring Spirit of Service Award which goes to one student from each school in the conference recognizing community service and academics.
“I was kind of surprised, but I was very honored for that,” Hutchinson said. “Growing up in a small town like Holden, it’s easy to just always have a helping hand around and always wanting to help people out, and then my mom and dad have always raised me to have a servant heart and help others when I can and just be grateful for what I have …”
