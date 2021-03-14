MOBILE, Ala. – Olivia Lackie struck out a career high 16 batters as she tossed her first career no-hitter to help the University of South Alabama team complete a Sun Belt Conference series sweep over Appalachian State on Sunday afternoon.
The Jaguars also used a four-run sixth inning to take home the 4-0 victory over the Mountaineers.
"It's exciting," Lackie, a former Holden standout, said. "I didn't even realize that I had a no-hitter going until I came off the field at the end of the game and all my teammates started congratulating me. I thought that was awesome."
Lackie has recorded double-digit strikeouts five times this spring. It was third time this season that she has posted 12 or more in a game. The freshman posted a season-high 15 on Saturday in game one of the series against the Mountaineers.
"In game one of the series, I feel my rise ball and screw ball were both working really well," Lackie said. "In today's game, my curveball started coming around and I was able to use it pretty effectively and freeze App State on the outside half of the plate."
For the series against the Mountaineers, Lackie allowed just one hit (.023 opp. batting avg.), walked two and struck out 31, while tossing a pair of complete-game, shutouts.
"Liv had a great weekend and I am incredibly proud of how she opened up conference play," South Alabama coach Becky Clark said. "I also thought our entire pitching staff had a great weekend. We need to continue to build on this weekend's performance and look for ways to continue to grow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.