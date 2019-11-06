COLLEGE SOFTBALL | Softball odyssey! Former Live Oak graduate Bailey honored with induction into Copiah-Lincoln Hall of Fame where she rediscovered her path in life

For as long as she could remember, after her graduation from Live Oak High School in 2003, Rebecca Bailey had visions of attending LSU and playing softball for the school’s nationally-ranked program.
She actually entertained that dream, signing with the Tigers and going through the offseason with the team before leaving after the fall semester.
“Life happened,” says the 34-year-old Bailey, now living in Cullowhee, N.C., and working as a program manager for Meridian Behavioral Services.
“Life” came between Bailey and her beloved softball as she left both LSU and Gulf Coast (Fla.) Community College – after one season -- sidetracking her for two years until she was ready to give softball – and school – another try.
That led to a fateful phone call from a former travel ball coach who, on Bailey’s behalf, contacted Copiah-Lincoln softball coach Allen Kent, who wasn’t necessarily in the market for a pitcher/hitter like Bailey.
Bailey came so highly recommended to Kent by her former Louisiana Patriots coach Yogi Doyle that Kent, sensing that a lot of the pieces were already together for the 2008 season, took a chance on the former Live Oak High standout and not only brought his own program to prominence, but resurrected Bailey’s fire to once again pursue excellence beyond the playing field.
“I saw her in the 11th grade (during travel ball tournaments) and knew she was going to LSU,” Kent said. “There was no point in (recruiting) at her and spending as much time. It’s crazy at how it all worked out.”
With only one year of eligibility remaining, Bailey pitched her way into the school’s record books, helping Co-Lin to the 2008 National Junior College Athletic Association national runner-up finish – the best showing in any sport at the school.
After earning first-team All-American honors at the school, Bailey’s career moved forward, starring for Division II national champion Lock Haven, Pa., where she eventually earned her degree in social work in 2014.
A decade later, after her lone season at Co-Lin Community College, the school recently brought her back to honor her as Bailey was one of four recipients into its Hall of Fame, a rarity for an athlete with one season of competition.
When you consider her contributions, Kent, who coached at the school for 16 years, felt Bailey’s induction was a home run served on a silver platter to the school’s Hall of Fame committee.
“It’s very unusual,” he conceded for an athlete to gain induction after one season of action. “They just changed the rule four or five years ago where you used to have to have played two years. She’s just a no-brainer. She’s got records here that probably won’t be broken.”
Bailey, a right-handed pitcher who could get batters out with both speed and a crafty change-up and rise ball, tied the school record with 21 wins during her one at Co-Lin, which is located in Wesson.
She put together a season for the ages, working a total of 162 innings with 221 strikeouts, a 1.34 ERA, and three saves with the opposition hitting just .173 against her.
Bailey accomplished all of the above single-season school records – along with first team All-America, All-Region, All-MACJC honors – while playing the entire season with a torn ACL in her knee.
“It sucked, the pain sucked,” said Bailey, who spurned surgery and pitched with a knee brace. “It was not fun. At the time, I had the strength and will to push through it, just get through the season and we had a good time.”
Kent said it was Bailey who approached him with the idea of pitching through the injury that occurred in January workouts before the start of the season.
“Being the trooper that she was, she kind of knew what kind of team we had that year,” Kent said. “She said she wanted to wait until after the year to have surgery. I was still speculative as to how it was going to turn out, but as season went on, she got better and better. It was amazing.”
Kent could barely stop talking about the sequence of events that brought Bailey to Co-Lin, a team that seemingly had all the right ingredients for a deep postseason – before Bailey’s arrival.
Bailey hadn’t pitched competitively in several years and thanks to the intervention of Doyle – a long-time friend of Kent – she was bound for Co-Lin which, fortunately had an open scholarship for an-out-state player – a rarity for Kent at such a late date.
“Usually at the time we’d sign our scholarships in January and didn’t have any spots open,” he said. “But that year I did. It just worked out.”
After a love-at-first sight feeling about Co-Lin following her official visit, Bailey couldn’t wait to knock some of the rust off her talented right arm and once lethal bat – she was also a designated hitter – and play with her new teammates.
It was a feeling she hadn’t experienced since she last played for Live Oak and coach Michelle Morris.
Two days into workouts of her new beginning, she suffered the torn ACL and suddenly all of her hopes and dreams of reviving her career suffered a severe jolt.
“The doctors were saying to have the surgery now that it was going to hurt me later,” she said. “I just decided my time was now and not later. I wanted to give back to Co-Lin, who needed me, and I enjoyed the team I was with. I knew that we were going to be good. It was just great to get out there again.”
There were baby steps back to the circle for Bailey, who pinch-hit but had a pinch-runner in the event she successfully reached base. She continued to strengthen her knee and less than a month into the season, was ready to unleash her potent right arm once again.
“It was special, hard to describe how good we were,” Kent said. “With her in the circle, we had a confidence.”
Bailey helped Co-Lin reach unparalleled heights, leading her team to championships in the Mississippi Junior Athletic Conference and Region 23 tournaments, earning all-tournament in both events.
It was the promise as a player Bailey always had and was finally able to display for the softball world to see. Once Co-Lin reached postseason play and the margin for error was razor-thin, Kent continually gave the ball to Bailey, who started every postseason game until simply running out of gas during the NJCAA national tournament.
“It was hard, painful,” she said. “It’s one of these hardest things I’ve been through. The mental toughness you have to endure through something like that is amazing.”
But even Bailey had her limitations and with Co-Lin facing powerhouse Phoenix College and needing two wins to capture the national championship, Bailey felt she needed a break and asked Kent to pitch someone else.
Phoenix College emerged victorious and it took Bailey more than a decade to find peace with her decision to halt her demanding postseason workload.
“I debated that for years, ‘Could I have gone one more game. What would have happened?,’” she said. “I beat myself up for a while and then realized it’s not just one person that makes a difference. It’s a whole team.”
Bailey, who was named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team, eventually had knee surgery that summer and missed the next six months. She literally moved on with her career, finding a landing spot at Division II power Lock Haven, where she had two years of eligibility and in her first season, was part of the 2009 national championship team.
She finished her eligibility a year later, batting .329 with three homers and 14 RBIs to go along with a 16-13 record, 2.64 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 201.2 innings pitched.
“I thought she was capable of this," said former LSU softball coach Yvette Girouard. "I’m glad for her success."
While completing work on her degree on social work, Bailey served as a volunteer assistant softball coach at Central Mountain High School - a fitting vehicle for her to give back to the community.
Not only was Mountain High successful, winning its conference and finishing third at the state tournament, Bailey also held clinics and lessons throughout the community – free of charge.
“That’s how I wanted to give back,” she said.
This calendar year’s enabled Bailey to enjoy a flood of memories and emotions, starting with the 10-year reunion of Lock Haven’s national championship team.
That moment was only trumped by the recent events when Bailey was formally inducted into the Co-Lin Athletics Hall of Fame.
She remembers getting a call during the summer from Kent as after 10 years upon the conclusion of her career, was not only eligible for induction but her candidacy was approved as one of only a handful of former softball players earning such distinction.
“Had it not been for softball, there’s no telling where she’d be,” Kent admitted. “I was proud to see her go on and do well in school, continue her education and doing something she really loves, which is working with children.”
The time to return to Co-Lin was a special one for Bailey, who was joined by her parents Roger and Gwen Bailey – both of whom still reside in Watson – along with Morris and members of the Co-Lin coaching staff and Wesson community.
The weekend enabled Bailey to relive an indelible time in her life – a year that will forever be a part of her very fabric. It’s a special place where she grew as more than just a softball player, but as a young adult that’s thrived in her post-athletic career running an elementary program for traumatized children.
“Something like that (Co-Lin Hall of Fame) never crossed my mind,” Bailey said. “It was so surreal to me. It was recognition for my efforts and my passion for the game as well as the community, the coaches and team and how they felt about me being part of it. In my (induction) speech, I mentioned needing all of their support because I wouldn’t have gone as far without it. It wasn’t a stepping stone for me, but a life-changing moment.”
