HAMMOND – After helping Southeastern Louisiana to a 3-1 finish last week, Lady Lions Lindsey Rizzo and Heather Zumo earned Southland Conference Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Rizzo, former Live Oak standout, was named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week for the first time in her career. Zumo, a former Central standout, earned her second Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week recognition of the season, having previously claimed the award on Feb. 16.
Rizzo was SLU's top hitter at the FSU Unconquered Invitational, batting .692. She was 7-for-7 during a doubleheader sweep of FAMU on the opening day of the tournament. Rizzo is hitting .425 through the first three weeks of the season and leads the team with 11 stolen bases.
Zumo was 2-0 in the circle this week, continuing her strong start to the season.
On Friday, she threw the first three innings of a combined no-hitter with Ellie DuBois. It marked the second no-hitter of the season Zumo has been involved in after throwing a no-hitter in the season opener.
On Sunday, she tossed a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast. Through the first three weeks of the season, Zumo is 5-1 in the circle with a 2.42 ERA and a pair of shutouts.
