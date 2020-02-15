HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana softball team is in its second week of the season, but for former Walker High standout Madison Monson, it’s been all about making adjustments so far.
“It’s been really different, a big jump from where I was school-wise and softball-wise,” said Monson, who transferred from LSU-Eunice. “Things are a lot faster. You’ve got to hop on quick, or it will fly right by you. I’m learning. I’m learning to be comfortable being uncomfortable with all situations school-wise, softball-wise, all aspects of life.”
Monson helped lead LSU-Eunice to a national championship last season, leading the Lady Bengals with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs while picking up All-Region 23 honors. This season, Monson has two at-bats, but she’s not letting that get her down.
“It’s like starting over again,” said Monson, who's majoring in psychology. “You take a step deeper into the system, and eventually you build. You build on everything, and that’s been really helpful. A lot of times I had the, ‘Wow! We’re not in Eunice any more, Madison. We are in big girl everything – big girl life, school, softball.’ Not downplaying where I was. Not at all. That was great, but you definitely realize that there’s more than ‘just hit the yellow thing’. A lot comes to it. A lot more.”
Southeastern coach Rick Fremin said a big part of coming from the junior college ranks is figuring out the ins-and-outs of his program, which he’s seen in the past from other junior college players he’s brought in.
“A lot of the players from the two-year level, it takes a year to get acclimated to this Division I ball – style of play, speed of the game – and she’s no different,” he said. “It’s going to take some time.
“I’m not saying she’s necessarily struggling,” he continued. “It’s just there’s a learning curve. I think the average player that comes in as freshman, there’s a two-year learning curve. I think the JC players, it’s a one-year learning curve. Now, the science behind it and their physical side and their mental side, they can cut that window down, I believe, with a high softball IQ and how they take care of their body, but on average, two years for the freshmen, one year for the transfer. She’s in the middle of that first year right now, and we’ll see how it plays out, but glad she’s here and glad she’s still working.”
It’s a multi-layered growth process, with Monson noting differences in practices when she arrived at Southeastern.
“It’s definitely that big step up,” Monson said. “We’re not just getting five cuts and then we’re in the field. It’s ‘hey, today we’re going to go over relays.’ We do bunt scrimmages, which is really cool in my opinion. They’re hard, but they’re really cool. I went from getting three or four balls at practice to learning how to swim over second base. It’s a real big step up than what I’m used to. I’m definitely learning. I learn something new every day here. That’s awesome.”
Fremin said it’s not just practices that are a bit different for new players entering the program.
“I’m big on scouting reports,” Fremin said. “I’m big on a plan. I’m big on having a system and (for) us to win games we’ve got to do X, Y and Z. I think that’s been a lot of the adjustment. We’re not just saying, ‘hit the yellow thing.’ Some days it may need to be that simple, and then who knows? I may complicate it sometimes. I just have always paid attention to detail and I pass that on to them because I want them to have great knowledge of the game and I believe if they have great knowledge of the game, you can play the game at a faster pace because you know the game. So I’m constantly trying to teach them the game – the game within the game – and not just ‘hit it, catch it.’ Yes, there’s a fundamental side, but I believe when you run up against the marquee teams or the top 50 out of the 300 teams that are in Division I, there’s system there, and they’re doing everything for a reason.”
He’s also not doubting Monson’s ability, noting her accomplishments at LSU-Eunice.
“I believe she can help us at the plate in a pinch-hitting role,” Fremin said. “She’s there getting time at first base. I like left-handed bats. She brings power to the lineup, and we’re glad she’s here, there’s no question. I just think it’s going to take a little time on how these three-game series go in the (Southland) conference and the type of pitching they’re facing, the scouting reports that we’re giving out. Some of that she may have not seen prior, but she’s local, and she’s a left-handed power bat, and we typically go after that, so she fits when it comes to that.
“There’s a lot of talented players in the mix at the position she’s at, so it’s been tough on her in the transition because she’s surrounded by great players,” Fremin said. “But we’ve talked quite a bit, and she still comes in and works and (is) doing her thing. She had a great junior college career and did a good job with the long ball, and that’s why she’s here.”
While Monson isn’t getting much playing time early on, she’s making the most of the experience.
“I’m just trying to find a spot on the field and working my way and getting mental reps whenever I’m not playing and taking advantage of every opportunity that I’ll be given,” Monson said.
“I’m going to be the best teammate that I can no matter where I am, whether it’s on the bench or if it’s on the field, I’m going to be the best teammate that I can be, and I’m going to cheer on every single girl on this team whether they’re running the bases or throwing the hardest pitch and throwing their heart out,” Monson continued. “I will cheer everyone on, and I will be the best teammate that I can be.”
Fremin said getting playing time ultimately lies with the player, and he’s eager to see Monson’s development.
“Madison comes in and puts in a lot of time in the indoor (facility) and working on her craft, and we need a well-roundedness from all of our players,” Fremin said. “They need to be able to throw it, they need to be able to hit it, to field it and run, and mental game, so I think she’s working on those other areas. The power piece is there. That’s her strength. That’s her plus, and so can we refine pitch selection? Can we refine hitting for average and hitting behind runners in situational hitting now? Can that now transition over to defense with bunt coverages, blocking up a ball, playing smart and holding on to the ball when you need to. That’s the depth of it where we’re at right now.”
Meanwhile, Monson is ready to see where the season takes the Lady Lions.
“As a person, it’s very humbling softball-wise, school-wise,” Monson said. “Everything is humbling here. I’m very thankful that I am able to be here and put on this uniform and play with these girls. They’re so talented.
“The season is here and it’s very exciting, and I cannot wait to see where we go,” Monson continued. “My team’s very talented and nothing but butterflies – good butterflies and excitement for the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.