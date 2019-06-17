Maybe former LSU Eunice softball coach Andy Lee should have seen it coming.
Sophomore Madison Monson, a former Walker High standout, blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to get the Lady Bengals on their way to a 10-5 win over Phoenix College to capture the NJCAAA Division II national championship on May 25.
“Her nickname is ‘Big Money Monson’ for a reason,” Lee said. “She always was big when we needed her.
“There was a lot of pressure on her returning,” Lee continued. “You see that a lot where a kid has a great first year and it’s like the sophomore slump in football and baseball terms. You get that pressure on you, and plus it’s hard to get motivated when you’ve already signed a Letter-of-Intent (in Monson’s case with Southeastern Louisiana). It’s a different dynamic. What she never wavered from is, she was a big-time player, and she stepped up in big-time moments, and you need those kids to win big games.”
As big as that home run was, Monson’s second season in Eunice was anything but easy, going through a position change and a benching. But it was all part of the journey, one that ended with LSU Eunice capturing the program’s sixth national championship.
“This definitely put icing on the cake,” Monson said. “My season this year started off really slow. I didn’t produce for my team the way I wanted to, but it’s all crazy how things work out.”
As a freshman, Monson earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 honors and NJCAA Division II All-Region honors after batting .385 with 18 doubles, three triples and a team-high 19 home runs. Things were different to start her sophomore campaign, including a move from first base to the outfield. She also saw time as the team’s designated player.
“It was rough,” Monson said of switching positions. “I’m not going to lie. First, it’s really hard getting used to being in the DP position. You don’t get field time. All you’re doing is hitting, so that’s a hard adjustment to make. Definitely going from infield to outfield was a hard transition to make. I’m still working at that a lot, especially going back and forth, because I didn’t have designated position.”
“It took some growth,” Lee said of the change. “It took some time. She’s a smart kid, and she adapted. We needed her.”
Monson’s average dipped to .143 just four games into the season and she had an 0-for-7 stretch in February and an 0-for-9 stretch in early March.
She was hitting .305 after belting two home runs with five RBIs in a 10-1 win over Baton Rouge Community College on April 3, the second of eight straight games for LSU Eunice against BRCC because of cancellations. As quickly as she started against the Lady Bears, she went 0-for-7 in the final three games of the stretch, knocking her average to .288.
“The more times we saw them, you’d think I’d progress, but I didn’t,” Monson said of the games against BRCC. “I was really stagnant, and I really wasn’t happy with it.”
In the last game of the series, Monson had just one at-bat, going 0-for-1. It was another adjustment for Monson, who went to the bench at times during the season while starting 45 of the team’s 55 games and was a pinch-hitter at times.
“It definitely was a mental thing for (me),” Monson said. “There’s always been this joke (about) the sophomore slump. All the sophomores go through it. I just kept telling myself, ‘Madison, don’t go through the sophomore slump,’ and what did I do? I put myself in a hole.”
Monson said her struggles were compounded because she was playing at designated player – a position that requires only hitting.
“It was hard because you’re in there just to hit, and you’re not hitting, so you’ve got to take a step back, and you’re like, ‘hey, you’ve got to get it together,’” she said.
Lee, who was recently named the head coach at Northwest Florida, said that was part of his reasoning for putting Monson on the bench.
“It was more of just trying to get her focused again – trying to get her mindset set and trying to let her regroup,” Lee said. “Slumps can happen, and so sometimes the bench is the best motivator. The kid is a good kid. She makes good grades. She works extremely hard, and we wouldn’t have won this without her.”
Monson said she understood Lee’s reasoning for the move.
“It definitely was not a slap on the wrist kind of situation,” Monson said. “Coach Lee was an understanding coach, and he was like, ‘Look, you need to take a second and figure things out. At the moment, you need to do what you need to do, and then we’re going to get you back out there.’”
When she wasn’t playing, Monson said she focused on being supportive to her teammates.
“All I thought about was I have to cheer for the person next to me,” Monson said. “I have to cheer for whoever is filling that position this game. You can just be a great teammate and cheer on your teammates, even when you’re not on the field, because everyone has a role. Everybody has a role every game.”
Monson also focused on getting her hitting in order, working on drills aimed at preventing her from dropping back shoulder in an effort to stay through the ball on her swing.
“A lot of tee work and a lot of positive self-talk,” Monson said of what helped her get through the peaks and valleys of the season.
“I did a lot of mental work by myself. I just kind of had to go through my mind and say, ‘Madison, you can do this. This isn’t who you are.’ That’s something I would always tell myself in the box: ‘It’s not who you are, it’s just what you do,’ and it would slow things down for me a lot and slow my heart rate down and help me control my breathing. It’s crazy how two sentences just calm you down, and that’s something that really helped me out a lot.”
Getting back to the basics didn’t hurt, either.
“You’re supposed to have fun,” Monson said. “You start playing this game because you love it, and once you get things figured out, it’s just fun. I had to find my way back to that …”
Monson said the fact that her time in Eunice was winding down also helped her find her groove at the plate again.
“It kind of put things into perspective for me, and I flipped the switch,” Monson said. “I was ready. I was like, ‘It’s game on. I’m going nationals, and I’m going to win the national championship.
“I wanted to go all-out for the girls,” Monson continued. “They’re my heart, and I wanted to give them everything I could.”
Everything came together as Monson collected at least one hit in seven of the Lady Bengals’ final eight games, including a home run and a double in a two-RBI effort in a 5-0 win over Johnson County Community College to help the team advance at nationals.
“She steps up, if we don’t have her, we might not even be playing in the World Series,” Lee said. “I’m fired up. I’m excited for her.”
LSU Eunice had a 7-1 win over Highland Community College in which Monson hit a two-run home run in the first inning. A 2-1 victory over Phoenix College followed and helped put the Lady Bengals into the championship game against Phoenix College, where Monson’s two-run blast in the first inning gave the Lady Bengals an early lead.
“I said, ‘she’s (Phoenix College pitcher Brianna Hardy) not going to walk you … she’s going to give you something to hit,’” Monson said of the home run. “I was like, ‘you’ve just got to get balanced and take your cut.’ When that ball came off my bat, I was like, ‘please don’t go straight to the centerfielder.’ I saw the center fielder stop, and I was like, ‘no way, Madison Monson, you really just did that!’ Gosh, it felt so good.”
Phoenix College rallied to tie the score at 2-2, but LSU Eunice got a grand slam from Kelci Bodin and a two-run blast from Abbey Higginbotham in a six-run second inning, keying a 10-5 win, which gave the Lady Bengals their fifth national title in seven seasons.
“It’s that main goal that you set as a team, and once you finally reach it, it’s like, ‘Wow! We really just did that.’ We just won a national championship,” Monson said. “We’re that team. We’re the top team.
“We all had our own expectations of how it would feel whenever we made that last out to win the national championship, and it was magnified 100 times,” Monson continued. “It’s unthinkable, and it was an amazing feeling. That’s all I can even say, honestly. I don’t even know other words to describe it to you. It’s still fresh on my mind.”
Monson was an All-National Tournament selection after hitting three home runs during the Lady Bengals’ run while leading the team with eight RBIs and seven runs scored.
She was also an All-Region 23 selection, finishing with a team-high 14 home runs with a .300 batting average with a team-leading 58 RBIs to go with 49 runs, 51 hits, eight doubles and four triples.
Monson finished with 33 home runs in her LSUE career for second behind Rebecca Skains (43).
“It’s definitely something that just happens,” Monson said of the home runs. “I had figured it out through the struggle that if you do that (go to bat expecting a home run), most of the time, it’s not going to be in your favor. You think too much about hitting that home run and you forget how to swing the bat, so that’s something I definitely have learned. You’ve got to focus on hitting that ball, and if it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be.”
By winning the national title, Monson and her teammates had to continue a tradition established by previous national championship winners at LSU Eunice by getting tattoos of the school’s Old English ‘E’ logo.
“The pressure was on,” Monson said of the tattoo. “My dad, surprisingly, was all for it. My mom’s not a big tattoo person. My mom thinks it’s funny. My dad thinks it’s funny. They’re definitely not against it, and that’s important to me.”
Monson will continue her playing career at Southeastern, a school she was interested in attending when she graduated from Walker. She said one of the main drawing points for her was the similar coaching styles of SLU coach Rick Fremin and Todd Whittington, who coached Monson during her travel ball days with the Louisiana Blazers.
“I knew a lot, and once he (Fremin) kind of showed me around, I knew that that’s exactly what I wanted to do,” Monson said of attending Southeastern. “Him (Whittington) and Coach Fremin kind of reflect a lot on each other, and I loved playing for Coach Todd. He was such a great coaching figure – one of the greatest coaching figures in my life. I knew that I would enjoy playing for Coach Fremin. That’s a big factor. Whenever you choose a school, you’ve got to love your coach, because if you don’t love your coach, I believe that you won’t love your experience there.”
Lee said he’s expecting big things from Monson at Southeastern.
“She’ll always be, in my mind, one of the best Bengals that came through here,” he said, while noting Monson’s versatility as a player. “The kid’s a winner. She knows how to win. She makes big hits at big times. If she continues to work hard and grow, I see her doing really well there.
“The hardest thing to coach is clutch, and she’s clutch,” Lee continued. “You can’t really teach that. That’s just something that she’s born with. I think she’s going to have a great career, I really do.”
Although she’s moving on, Monson said she’ll never forget her time in Eunice.
“I do believe that Eunice was 100 percent the best decision for me at the time coming out of high school,” Monson said. “I feel like it’s definitely helped me improve as a softball player. It’s God’s plan, honestly.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love Eunice, my two-hour home away from home is amazing, but now, hey, if I don’t want to cook, I can always drive 30 minutes and go get a nice little meal from my parents,” Monson said.
Monson realizes she wouldn’t be where she is without some of the challenges she experienced on the field this season.
“Everything is God’s plan,” she said. “It worked out very well for me, and I’m very grateful for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.