BATON ROUGE -- Former Denham Springs High standout Abigail O’Donoghue of the LSU track and field team has been named the SEC Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.
O’Donoghue’s award comes three days after she matched her LSU school record clearance in the high jump at the Wooo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at the Randal Tyson Track Center. O’Donoghue cleared a height of 6’ 2.25” (1.89 meters) to claim her second event title of the season.
The clearance of 6’ 2.25” is an NCAA lead and ranks 10th currently on the world list. O’Donoghue attempted three heights at what would have been a personal best of 6’ 3.25” (1.91 meters) but was unable to clear that bar in three tries.
LSU is back in action Friday in the Louisiana Invitational at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Due to COVID-19 protocols, spectators will not be allowed.
