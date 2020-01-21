To truly understand their relationship was to hear the following exchange after Abby O’Donoghue embraced her mother Kelli Flynn O’Donoghue in the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse moments after the LSU junior high jumper won her first meet Jan. 18. in record-breaking fashion.
Not only had Abby won the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational in the opening meet of the indoor season, she did so with a personal best of 6 feet, ½ inch that was not only the nation’s best mark for that week, but also moved up to fifth place on LSU’s career indoor list – surpassing her mother Kelli’s previous mark of 5-11 ½ set in 1991.
“She knows what it’s like,” said Abby, a graduate of Denham Springs High School. “We hugged each other and the first thing I said to her was, ‘I’m better than you at indoor high jump’. I had finally beat her height. That’s the friendly competition we’ve got going between each other that helped push me to clear that height.”
Kelli O’Donoghue said she was ecstatic that she and her husband John were able to witness in person their daughter’s newest milestone.
She doesn’t believe it will the last.
“We didn’t speak before she jumped. Typically, we’ll speak early in the day as kind of a good luck thing,” she said. “She looked like she was really dialed in. After she did it, she turned and looked at me and blew me a kiss in the stands and I blew one back. She’s going to jump much higher than I ever did. She’s going to do great things this year.”
Abby O’Donoghue followed her season-opening record mark, one which earned her co-SEC Field Athlete of the Week, with a runner-up showing of 5-10 ¾ in the Texas Tech Corky Classic last weekend.
Consistency is the byword for O’Donoghue, who won the SEC indoor championship in 2019 and earned All-American honors with a sixth-place finish in the NCAA Indoor Championships with a clearance of 5-11 1/4.
“My mom told me her junior year was her best year,” Abby said. “I kind of put that pressure on me to want this to be my best year, so I was a little nervous coming into fall training. I just had to learn to take one step at a time and trust the process.”
More than moving up the school’s career indoor list at her mother’s expense, Abby O’Donoghue’s season-opening feat also represented the falling of another barrier – clearing six feet for the first time.
It was the kind of breakthrough moment O’Donoghue has worked so hard for and hopes can serve as a catalyst the remainder of her college career.
“I feel like it was a personal goal, so it was a huge deal,” she said. “Mentally, at first it was like a block, the height is so high. It’s going to be one of those heights that since I’ve cleared once I’m going to get way more consistent at it. Having cleared six feet, I feel like I can call myself a high jumper.”
O’Donoghue entered the season-opening competition at 5-6 ½, which she cleared on her first attempt, followed with a first-attempt clearance of 5-8. She made 5-11 ¼ on her second try and missed twice at 6-0 ½ before a successful clearance on her final attempt.
“I was ready for the third one,” she said.
Given her daughter’s competitive nature Kelli O’Donoghue believes Abby’s eventual sights will be set on the school’s indoor mark set of 6-1 ½ in 1993 by her former teammate Gail Kapernick. Eventually she believes her own 6-foot, ½ inch clearance – tied for the school’s second best jump outdoors – will also fall but remain in the family.
“Now she wants to be the best at LSU,” Kelli said. “No doubt in my mind she’s going to do her best to get to that.”
