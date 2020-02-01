FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former Denham Springs High track standout Abby O’Donoghue continued her assault on the LSU school high jump mark and this time she went straight to the top.
O’Donoghue, who began the season with a career-best mark of 5 feet, 11 ½ inch, cleared 6 feet or better for the third time in four meets this indoor season, this time going 6-2 to not only win the Arkansas Razorback Indoor Invitational on Friday, but break the school record as well.
“You know, it feels great to set the school record at a school like LSU,” O’Donoghue said in a school release. “There’s been a lot of talented jumpers come before me, and to know I’ve jumped higher than any of them is impressive. I’m so thankful to be in this position and I’m going to enjoy it, but there’s still more work left to do.”
O’Donoghue, a junior, made her first attempt at 6-1 ¼ and continued moving higher, clearing 6-2 to eclipse the school record of 6-1 ½ previously held by Gail Kapernick in 1993.
With her record-breaking jump, O’Donoghue also became the NCAA’s leader during the indoor season, surpassing the 6-1 ½ mark by Kentucky’s Ellen Eicholn.
