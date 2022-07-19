DENHAM SPRINGS -- Michael Rheams Jr. is still trying to grasp his new role after he was named the interim head coach of the Southeastern Louisiana University track and field program last month.
“It is so unbelievable,” the former Walker High standout said during the first stop of the Southeastern Coaches Caravan at Greystone Country Club on Monday. “I’m humbled. I am so proud. It feels like a win for Livingston Parish. It feels like a win for Walker, and everyone that has supported me through the years. This is just a historic moment for the family, and I hope I can do them proud.”
Rheams was named the program’s interim head coach following the departure of Corey Mistretta, whom Rheams said is taking a job at St. Michael.
“Corey has done such a phenomenal job, but he had a higher calling,” Rheams said. “The place where Corey and I truly resonated with one another was in our spiritual calling to God. He was huge in teaching theology.”
“That bigger calling was he loves to work with people in the classroom and teach them about God and give them hope to be better in the future, and so he was able to transition and take a job at St. Michael and do just that,” Rheams continued.
Rheams admitted he was surprised when he was selected the program’s interim head coach, but he also credited Mistretta and former SLU track and field coach Sean Brady, who left Hammond to become an assistant at Texas A&M and recently took a job at Catholic High, with preparing him to take the next step in his coaching journey.
“It’s jaw-dropping, right,” he said. “Every assistant always wants the job, however, when the job lands in your lap, it’s, ‘Are you ready?’, and I felt ready. One thing that Corey did, and even Sean Brady, they did a great job of preparing me. They gave me a lot of assignments that not many assistants have the opportunity to have to just organize and develop and create, so when it was given to me, I was able to not only continue but start making corrective changes that every new administration has that opportunity to correct. Sometimes you don’t get that opportunity when you’re in the thick of it, but a fresh administration can now come in and make some of those necessary changes and continue the work of just being great. We are a national-level team that makes national splashes, and now we can continue that on an even greater level.”
As a former Southeastern track and field standout who garnered All-Louisiana honors twice and was a two-time Southland Conference champion in the triple jump in 2008 and 2009 under Brady, Rheams knows full well he’s got to keep the program’s momentum going.
“I’ve inherited their labor,” Rheams said of what Brady and Mistretta established with the program. “Now that that snowball has created and started rolling downhill, I just have to continue that great work. Historically, we were not able to capture people on a national level at Southeastern in the past, but due to the hard work, we’re able to do it more and more and more.”
“It’s home, and I know the current,” Rheams said of the program. “I was able to get into the job and have my thumb on the pulse. I know how Southeastern operates. It’s home.”
Getting the program to another level is the goal for Rheams, and he’s got a multi-faceted plan to get there, starting with ramping up the schedule.
“We fell short as a staff and as a program with preparing our athletes for the national-level exposure,” Rheams said. “It’s not that we weren’t ready. We were ready, however, without seeing bigger track meets, when we did get to the big show and dance, we just couldn’t compete due to stress, due to being nervous, not feeling like you’re in your element. Anyone that can get in their element, in their zone, they can now create, so that’s the vision. That’s that next level that we need … Now, we’re going to try to go to go to more quality meets, travel a little differently, which costs more money, but we’re going to work to get there through sponsorship, through trying to increase the budget line and doing all types of fundraising to take us there, giving our athletes the proper training equipment that they need to put in those hours. That goal going forward is prepare them for the dance. We are now going to prepare them so that when we go to national-level meets, not only are we comfortable, not only are we in our element, but we’re about to go strike. We’re about to go strike, and we’re going to win, and we can do that here.”
The talent is there too, as Rheams mentioned former Southeastern standout Alex Young, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 in the hammer throw, as well as Kristian Jackson, who finished 22nd in the discus at the NCAA meet this season after winning the Southland Conference championship and Slavko Stevic and Katrine Olsen in the high jump.
“We’re doing it really, really good here,” Rheams said. “We have people that are able to hit national marks and go beyond, and so we have to continue to capitalize on that and recruit better.”
Additionally, Southeastern’s track and field roster featured several Livingston Parish athletes in Anna Ferrand, Amber Stroughter and Jaden Williams from Walker and Damon Herrod from Denham Springs last season. The Lions signed Denham Springs’ Hannah Linebaugh and Callie Calvaruso.
“I want every Livingston Parish athlete that I can get, and we can do that,” Rheams said, noting former Walker standout Chris Carter, who threw the javelin for the Lions and is a member of SLU’s athletic hall of fame. “We’ve just kept it going, and I plan to do it as much as I can.”
Rheams also credited SLU athletic director Jay Artigues and football coach Frank Scelfo for their roles in helping the program, noting Artigues recently approved new practice uniforms for track and field team members, while Scelfo has been instrumental in sharing football athletes with the track team.
“Frank Scelfo is in this job to help student-athletes, and I admire him for that,” Rheams said. “As a young man, as a young coach, it’s good to see someone that has a passion not for victories just on the field, but in the hearts and in the minds of developing people to be better. It’s amazing, and who doesn’t want someone that can run fast? As a track and field coach, I can help you do that, and as football coach, you can help them be stronger and develop and have adaptations that help them be stronger and faster, so it’s just a win-win situation. When we come together, we can do anything.”
