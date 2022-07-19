Michael Rheams Jr.

Former Walker High and Southeastern Louisiana standout Michael Rheams Jr. was named the interim coach of the SLU track and field program last month.

 From lionsports.net

DENHAM SPRINGS -- Michael Rheams Jr. is still trying to grasp his new role after he was named the interim head coach of the Southeastern Louisiana University track and field program last month.

“It is so unbelievable,” the former Walker High standout said during the first stop of the Southeastern Coaches Caravan at Greystone Country Club on Monday. “I’m humbled. I am so proud. It feels like a win for Livingston Parish. It feels like a win for Walker, and everyone that has supported me through the years. This is just a historic moment for the family, and I hope I can do them proud.”

