FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former Denham Springs High standout Abby O’Donoghue of LSU continued to push the bar even higher.
After coming into the season without a jump over six feet to her credit, O’Donoghue has certainly made up for lost time, breaking her own school indoor high jump record for the second time in three weeks.
For the fourth time this indoor season O’Donoghue, a junior, surpassed the aforementioned barrier and once again it was in school-record fashion with a 6-2 ¾ clearance to win the Tyson Invitational at the University of Arkansas Randal Tyson Track Center.
O’Donoghue had broken the school record and established her own personal best of 6-2 in the same building on Jan. 31. Her latest clearance is currently the nation’s second-best jump.
O’Donoghue’s progression has been steady beginning with LSU’s Purple Tiger event with a 6-foot, ½ clearance followed by a 6-foot ¾ jump at the MLK Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M.
LSU returns home for its own Twilight Meet on Friday at 11:30 a.m. with the SEC indoor championships scheduled Feb. 28-29 at Texas A&M and the National indoor championships set for March 13-14 in Albuquerque.
