FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – LSU track and field had one winner and five podium finishes at the Tyson Invitational on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center, including former Denham Springs High standout Abigail O’Donoghue.
O'Donoghue picked up her second consecutive win in the high jump on the final day of the meet.
O’Donoghue’s clearance of 6’ 0.75” (1.85 meters) won her the high jump. She won the event based on number of countback misses as teammate Nyagoa Bayak also cleared a bar of 6’ 0.75” for third place.
The clearance for Bayak was a personal best and it moved her into the No. 5 spot in the LSU record book while also earning her a No. 6 national ranking. Morgan Smalls matched the highest clearance of her indoor collegiate career with a height of 5’ 11.50” (1.82 meters) to finish fourth.
