Former Denham Springs High athlete Abigail O’Donoghue continued her solid season, winning the high jump for the fourth consecutive meet to start the season for the LSU track and field program at the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Saturday.
O’Donoghue cleared every height on her first attempt up until the final height, finishing with a clearance of 6’0” (1.83 meters) to take the gold.
Nyagoa Bayak placed second in the event as she cleared a season best height of 5’ 10.75” (1.80 meters).
