Former Denham Springs High standout Abby O’Donoghue won the high jump at the Woo Pig Classic at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday afternoon in convincing fashion.
O’Donoghue was the first Tiger of the day to win an event, matching her own LSU record with a clearance of 1.89 meters (6’ 2.25”).
The clearance shot her to the top of the NCAA leaderboard and ranks as the sixth best in the world for 2021. O’Donoghue attempted a height of 1.91 meters (6’ 3.25”), but was unable to clear that bar in three tries.
LSU collected six event titles at Friday's meet with O’Donoghue (high jump), Terrance Laird (200 meters), Damion Thomas (60 meter hurdles), Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault), and Monique Hardy (weight throw) posting wins. The men’s 4x400 meter relay closed out the meet with an NCAA leading time of 3:06.64.
LSU will host the Louisiana Invitational on Friday at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse. Fans will not be allowed due to COVID-19 protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.