FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former Denham Springs High athlete Abigail O’Donoghue won the high jump title as the LSU track and field team opened competition at the Razorback Invitational on Friday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center.
O’Donoghue’s win came alongside a season best.
O’Donoghue cleared heights of 5’ 8.75” (1.75 meters), 5’ 10.75” (1.80 meters), 6’ (1.83 meters), and 6’ 1.25” (1.86 meters) without missing en route to the victory.
The clearance of 6’ 1.25” ranks as the second-best in the NCAA this season. O’Donoghue tried to clear what would have been a personal best and LSU school record of 6’ 2.75” (1.90 meters), but retired from the event after one miss at the height.
