HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University is searching for a new head track and field and cross country head coach, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Tuesday.
SLU will be replacing Corey Mistretta, who resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. Assistant coach Michael Rheams, a former Walker High and Southeastern standout, will serve as the interim head coach during the search process.
"We thank Coach Mistretta for the excellent job he did with our track and field and cross country programs," Artigues said. "He was not only a great coach, but an outstanding mentor for our student-athletes. We wish Corey and his family the best in the future. We're focused on finding our next coach who can guide our student-athletes to excellence in the classroom, in the community and in competition."
During his five-year tenure, Mistretta was the 2020 Southland Conference Men's Indoor Track Coach of the Year and the 2021 Southland and Louisiana Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to conference championships. A Lion letter winner from 1984-87, Mistretta returned to his alma mater in 2015 as an assistant under former head coach Sean Brady.
"Coming back to Southeastern, the school that gave me so much as a student-athlete, was a dream come true," Mistretta said. "As a young high school coach, I never imagined I would have an opportunity to coach in college."
Under Mistretta's leadership, 15 Southeastern student-athletes earned All-American honors, most recently Kristian Jackson in the women's shot put earlier this month, and 58 school records were broken.
"Winning the (2020 Southland) indoor championship will be something I will always remember," Mistretta said. "We had student-athletes on that team that truly believed and we were able to accomplish that goal, as well as winning the 2021 cross country championship."
During his time at Southeastern, Rheams was the Southland Conference champion in the triple jump as a freshman in 2008, advancing to the NCAA Mideast Regionals in the long and triple jumps that season while receiving All-Louisiana honors after recording the second-best triple jump in the state.
As a sophomore, Rheams took first in the long jump at the Southland Indoor Championships while also earning All-SLC honors in the triple jump. He finished eighth in the long jump at the outdoor championships and advanced to the NCAA Mideast Regional. He was also named All-SLC and All-Louisiana in the triple jump.
Rheams placed third in the triple jump at both the Southland indoor and outdoor championships his junior year in 2010 while advancing to the NCAA East Preliminary.
Rheams served as paraprofessional for the special education department at Walker High School from September 2013 through May 2015 and was the head coach for the varsity girls’ track and field team and the freshman boys’ basketball squad.
Before Walker, Rheams was the assistant coach for the Nicholls women’s track and field team, overseeing the jumps and throws.
Rheams received his degree in general studies with a concentration in communication and business from Southeastern in 2012. He also had a minor in mass communication.
