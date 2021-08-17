HAMMOND – Crispin Adams and Karlee Wilkerson earned preseason All-Conference honors Monday, representing Southeastern Louisiana University on the teams announced by the Southland Conference office. The Southland’s preseason all-conference teams are presented by Ready.
Wilkerson, a former Springfield standout who made the second team, appeared in every set this past spring, recording 1.87 kills (per set) while hitting at a .199 clip. The senior from Springfield, Louisiana recorded double-digit kills five times and finished with nine in two other matches. She ranked third on the team with 0.42 blocks (per set) and 140.0 total points scored.
“Karlee had some big matches for us, making an impression on quite a few coaches around the conference,” SLU coach Jeremy White said. “So far in the preseason, she’s lighting it up. In our scrimmage the other day, she was by far our best point scorer. We expect a lot of big things out of her in her senior year.”
Adams, who made the first team, came on strong in the season's final month, posting double-digit kills against Central Arkansas and first-place SFA. The middle blocker from Brookshire, Texas, who posted the highest attack percentage by a Lady Lion this season, was on fire in March with a .351 attack percentage and averaged 1.81 kills (per set). For the season, she hit .260 while averaging 1.44 kills and 0.73 blocks (per set).
“Crispin has done a phenomenal job of getting better every year,” White said. “She’s added new elements to her game, developed her offense and her blocking. She’s really an all-around player at the middle position. Add in her serving and defense, she’s become a great leader for us.”
HBU and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi placed five players apiece on the squads. Overall six of the conference’s eight institutions were represented.
Returning players from the 2020-21 All-Conference teams were automatically named to the 2021 preseason all-conference rosters. Vacant positions are nominated and voted upon by the conference’s head coaches. Voting for one’s own players is not permitted.
UP NEXT
The annual Green & Gold match is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the University Center, giving fans their first look at the 2021 SLU volleyball squad. Admission is free.
Fans are asked to observe proper social distancing techniques – maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others, wear a face covering over both their nose and mouth, and wash their hands frequently. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout Southeastern's athletic facilities.
Southeastern will travel to Monroe for a 3 p.m. exhibition match Saturday at ULM before opening the season, Aug. 27, against Gonzaga at the StarkVegas Classic in Starkville, Mississippi.
