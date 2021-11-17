HAMMOND – Former Springfield volleyball standout Karlee Wilkerson of Southeastern Louisiana University was a third-team All-Southland Conference selection on the team released Wednesday by the league office.
Cicily Hidalgo, an outside hitter for the Lady Lions, was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year.
A freshman from Opelousas, Hidalgo was a first-team selection after leading the Southland in numerous offensive categories, including points per set (4.16), total points (432.5), kills per set (3.82), total kills (397), attacks per set (11.30) and total attacks (1,175).
The only freshman to win a weekly award from the conference this season, she was the Southland’s offensive player in back-to-back weeks during late September. During that stretch, Hidalgo became to first Southland student-athlete to record at least 30 kills in a match since the 2016 season. She was also the only Southland freshman to play every point of every set her team played during the 2021 season.
“We couldn’t be prouder of Cicily for willingly taking on such a big role this year,” head coach Jeremy White said. “She has been both spectacular and steady, as well as a phenomenal teammate all while leading us and the conference in scoring. The sky is the limit for her.”
Hidalgo ranks 19th nationally in total attacks, 37th in total kills, 43rd in attacks per set and 54th in total points.
Her contributions were not limited to offense, ranking second on the team in total digs. Hidalgo recorded 14 double-doubles during the regular season, including six consecutive in mid-October.
A third-team selection, Wilkerson ranks second on the team in kills per set (2.33), attack percentage (.212) and total blocks (64). Her kills per set average ranks 12th in the Southland. The preseason All-Conference selection also contributed 12 digs and a pair of assists.
“Karlee’s development over the last three years has been unbelievable,” White said. “She was my first recruit here at SLU, and to see her succeed on this level is proof of everything we are trying to do with this program. She’s so deserving of this honor.”
Wilkerson was also a preseason All-Southland selection.
Houston Baptist and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi produced five selections apiece to lead all eight schools represented on the all-conference rosters. McNeese earned a trio of selections, followed by New Orleans, Northwestern State and Southeastern, with two honorees apiece. UIW and Nicholls round out the teams with one selection each.
Each individual Southland Conference superlative award winner and all-conference honoree will be recognized prior to their first match at the 2021 Southland Conference Tournament, which begins Thursday at Sharp Gym on the HBU campus.
SLU is the No. 4 seed in the 2021 Southland Conference Volleyball Tournament, earning a first-round bye. All eight Southland teams will participate in the single-elimination event, televised in its entirety on ESPN+.
Thursday at 2:30 p.m., the Lady Lions match up with the winner of Wednesday’s first-round contest between No. 5-seeded UIW and No. 8-seeded New Orleans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.