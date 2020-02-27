Latest News
- BASEBALL | Sills delivers solid outing in first start since surgery to boost Yellow Jackets, 8-0
- State fire marshal, FEMA to assist Livingston Parish with substantial damage inspections, saving $300,000 or more
- Rep. Hodges welcomes guests from five nations to discuss human trafficking legislation
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Albany's attempt for fourth straight state tournament bid denied at BTW
- CONTENT HUB | BASEBALL/SOFTBALL 2020
- BOYS BASKETBALL | One final run! Curtain will draw on spectacular home career for Walker's Jalen Cook, who's intent on leading Wildcats to a third straight Class 5A state tournament
- 2020 BASEBALL | Plenty of reason for optimism with more experienced Wildcats entering new season
- 2020 SOFTBALL | Lady Cats looking to build on last season’s run to Class 5A state tournament
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘A big step forward’ | Livingston Parish Public Schools system hopes to reach homeschool, charter students through Livingston Virtual program
- ‘A glimpse of light, of hope, and of peace’ | Denham Springs High student named Louisiana winner in VFW’s annual essay contest
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden's first-round playoff win over Maurepas more about communities coming together than basketball
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing French Settlement woman
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Hii won't return as Springfield coach
- ‘All good things must come to an end’ | Popular Livingston bar and grill closes after eight years, owner announces via social media
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Southeastern Louisiana issues statement on the death of signee Terry Delaney
- Denham Springs native wins Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ annual Student Broadcasting Scholarship
- Engagement: Shelby Rae McManus and Deven Brooks Azuara
- Denham Springs City Court to open bench warrant amnesty program beginning Mar. 2
Videos
Audio
- The push for a Parish Council procurement committee
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 25, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 26, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 19, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 24, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 21, 2020!
- Comic Con organizers chat with the Livingston Parish News
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 20, 2020!
- Arguing the constitutionality of tax exemption authority
- Mighty Moms chats with the Livingston Parish News
Collections
- Seventh Ward Elementary Mardi Gras 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Talented theater, music students perform 'West Side Story' | Photo Gallery
- Comic Con 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High Variety Show 2020 | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Catholic High at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Maurepas at Holden | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Loranger at Albany | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Not one, but two: Two Denham Springs High students named National Merit Scholarship Finalists (1)
- Livingston Parish students net top-two finishes in Louisiana Regional Braille Challenge (1)
- Report: Louisiana would lose $4 billion, risk coverage for 900,000 if ACA repealed; skeptics call prediction 'doom and gloom' (1)
- Melanie Curtin, third suspect in Perkins case, is out on bond, Sheriff’s Office confirms (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Opening act! Lady Cats, Lady Jackets face each other to start District 4-5A play (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield, FSHS, Doyle prepare for regional playoff tests (1)
- District Attorney’s office recuses itself from prosecuting third suspect in Perkins case; bond set at $350,000 (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Local Calendars
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 3
Online Poll
POLL | Was this the best college football season of all time?
-Undefeated. -Beat Alabama for the first time in 8 years, at their place. -Records upon records broken. -More awards than we had ever known existed. -Heisman winner. -National Championship.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.