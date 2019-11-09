Walker FB vs Zachary: Demetri Wright
Walker High running back Demetri Wright (7) tries to pick up tough yards near the goal line.

 Patrick Dennis | The News

ZACHARY 35, WALKER 33

CENTRAL 20, LIVE OAK 10

SCOTLANDVILLE 60, DENHAM SPRINGS 14

HANNAN 42, ALBANY 7

NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 31, SPRINGFIELD 7

