CONTENT HUB | FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -- WEEK 4 Sep 28, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy Now A swarm of Yellow Jacket defenders, led by linebacker Hagen Parra (40), drop the Assumption running back for a loss. ASSUMPTION 40, DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH 34
Sports
FOOTBALL | Conides: "We just couldn't finish it"; Yellow Jackets falter down stretch to Mustangs
By: William Weathers | The News
Sports
FOOTBALL | Assumption at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
McHugh David | The News
LIVE OAK 33, KENTWOOD 21
Sports
FOOTBALL | Hawkins runs wild, helping Live Oak topple Kentwood, 33-21
By: Rob DeArmond | The News
Live Oak's Kee Hawkins and Colin Dickerson (post Kentwood)
Live Oak football coach Brett Beard (post Kentwood)
WALKER 34, LANDRY-WALKER 15
Sports
FOOTBALL | Walker gets running start with Wright, 3 TDs from Thomas to topple Landry-Walker
By: Mike Strom | The News
PEARL RIVER 58, SPRINGFIELD 21
Sports
FOOTBALL | Bulldogs encounter difficulty keeping up with Rebels, trying to corral Warren in 58-21 setback
By: Adam Henderson | The News
Photo Gallery
FOOTBALL | Pearl River at Springfield | Photo gallery
Morgan Prewitt-Werther | The News
DeQUINCY 46, ALBANY 42
Sports
FOOTBALL | Missed opportunities sting Hornets in loss to DeQuincy
Staff report | The News 