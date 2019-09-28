Denham Springs vs. Assumption football - Hagen Parra
A swarm of Yellow Jacket defenders, led by linebacker Hagen Parra (40), drop the Assumption running back for a loss.

ASSUMPTION 40, DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH 34

LIVE OAK 33, KENTWOOD 21

WALKER 34, LANDRY-WALKER 15

PEARL RIVER 58, SPRINGFIELD 21

DeQUINCY 46, ALBANY 42

