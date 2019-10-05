Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- CONTENT HUB | FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL -- WEEK 5
- FOOTBALL | Springfield turns in solid effort in rout of North Central
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak improves to 5-0, set to host Zachary in District 4-5A league opener
- FOOTBALL | Fast-starting Wildcats able to turn homecoming game into a runaway victory, 41-6
- FOOTBALL | With district play on horizon, explosive Westgate proves too much for Denham Springs
- 8,884 have cast their ballots early in Livingston Parish with one day of early voting remaining
- FOOTBALL | Bates' return gives Albany a lift in 39-23 victory over Pearl River
- BREAKING | Killian Alderman sought by LPSO
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING | Walker police department seeks help in finding missing 14 year old
- Woman dead; one arrested in shooting, sheriff says
- The Bayou Boy returns home: American Idol winner Laine Hardy caps off unforgettable night of music in Denham Springs
- Former state Sen. Clo Fontenot dies in auto accident
- BESE District 6 candidates pro-teacher, anti-Common Core
- ‘Mr. Chase goes to Washington’ | Denham Springs native Chase Tyler to perform in Washington, D.C.’s, annual Mardi Gras ball
- French Settlement man charged with vehicular homicide
- UPDATE | Livingston man ID'd as suspect in fatal Saturday shooting
- RUNNING FOR OFFICE | Ronnie Morris: Board of Secondary and Elementary Education District 6
- BREAKING | Killian Alderman sought by LPSO
Images
Videos
Commented
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns (2)
- COUNCIL FORUM | District 6 candidates say drainage the top issue (1)
- Parish council approves expansion of Ward II Water (1)
- Process to demolish 'Wet City Hall' could take next step Monday; flood recovery continues for Denham (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs (1)
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Hunt for money targeted wrong millage (1)
- Check out the complete schedule of events for the 82nd Livingston Parish Fair (1)
- VOLLEYBALL | Lady Cats ride wave of second-set comeback to sweep match; prep for start of district (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Local Calendars
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
Online Poll
POLL | Do you plan to early vote?
Early voting will be open at both the Denham Springs - Walker branch library (8101 US-190, Denham Springs, LA 70726) as well as the Registrar of Voters office in Livingston (29938 S Magnolia St, Livingston, LA 70754). Both locations will be open from Saturday, September 28th, to Saturday, October 5th with the exception of Sunday, the 29th. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. all six days.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.