Walker vs. Broadmoor: Keondre Brown
Walker’s Keondre Brown (5) gets a block from Peyton Richard (15) to spring free for a touchdown.

WALKER 41, BROADMOOR 6

LIVE OAK 35, SCI ACADEMY 0

WESTGATE 70, DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH 21

ALBANY 39, PEARL RIVER 23

SPRINGFIELD 49, NORTH CENTRAL 6

